World

Pakistan, more than a thousand vehicles blocked on the highway by a snow storm: at least 21 tourists died from the cold

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 34 2 minutes read

Thousands of vehicles remained blocked from the snow in the area of Murree, In the Pakistan northern, where at least 21 tourists died because of the cold. This was announced by the Minister of the Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in a video message, explaining that about 1,000 vehicles they were trapped on a highway during a blizzard and urging the local population to provide blankets to tourists stuck in their cars. There Bbc reports that border guards and rangers are trying to clear the streets and save those who are still trapped.

Murree police sources, about 60 kilometers northeast of Islamabad, they told the news agency Xinhua that some vehicles were completely buried in snow, saying the death toll could rise. Meanwhile, the authorities have closed the school and traffic to Murree blocked, except for vehicles that bring relief. More than 100,000 cars had entered Murree in recent days to attend the unusually heavy snowfalls and this caused a huge traffic jam on the roads leading into and out of the city, police said. The Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan stated in a tweet that he had ordered an investigation and that he had imposed regulation of flows in such a way as to prevent tragedies of this type.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never as in this moment do we need you

In these difficult and extraordinary times, it is essential to guarantee quality information. For us at ilfattoquotidiano.it the only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential to allow us to do this. Become a supporter too

Thank you,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Djokovic is just a victim in this story

next

Next article

School, in France a surge in infections four days after returning: never so many classes closed since last spring

next

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 34 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Poland-EU tensions, letter from MEPs to the Commission: ‘Block the NRP’

November 17, 2021

a month ago he flew into space with Captain Kirk- Corriere.it

November 13, 2021

Melania Trump to the “gas barrel”? Here’s what it sells (for $ 150) – Libero Quotidiano

3 weeks ago

Russell Crowe and the tangle of telephone wires on the streets of Bangkok

December 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button