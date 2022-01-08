Pakistan, more than a thousand vehicles blocked on the highway by a snow storm: at least 21 tourists died from the cold
Thousands of vehicles remained blocked from the snow in the area of Murree, In the Pakistan northern, where at least 21 tourists died because of the cold. This was announced by the Minister of the Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in a video message, explaining that about 1,000 vehicles they were trapped on a highway during a blizzard and urging the local population to provide blankets to tourists stuck in their cars. There Bbc reports that border guards and rangers are trying to clear the streets and save those who are still trapped.
Murree police sources, about 60 kilometers northeast of Islamabad, they told the news agency Xinhua that some vehicles were completely buried in snow, saying the death toll could rise. Meanwhile, the authorities have closed the school and traffic to Murree blocked, except for vehicles that bring relief. More than 100,000 cars had entered Murree in recent days to attend the unusually heavy snowfalls and this caused a huge traffic jam on the roads leading into and out of the city, police said. The Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan stated in a tweet that he had ordered an investigation and that he had imposed regulation of flows in such a way as to prevent tragedies of this type.
Shocked & upset at tragic deaths of tourists on road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall & rush of ppl proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared. Have ordered inquiry & putting in place strong regulation to ensure prevention of such tragedies.
– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2022
