Pakistan, tragedy in the mountains. A snowstorm kills dozens of people. Video «3B Meteo

Tragedy in Pakistan, dozens of deaths due to a snowstorm

Murree is a well-known mountain resort in the north of the State of Pakistan, at an altitude of about 2300m and in the last few days it has been affected by particularly heavy snowfalls that have attracted thousands of tourists. Too many and all together so much so that incredible traffic jams have been created on the roads over 100km long and this while the weather conditions worsened further. A blizzard of snow it hit the whole area with accumulations of over one meter in less than 12 hours. So people got stuck inside their cars with the engines running to warm up but for some of them it was a fatal mistake. Falling snow ensnared cars in deadly traps, exhaust fumes entered the cars and carbon monoxide killed all occupants. Other victims seem to have been caused by frostbite or accidents, at least 21 according to the authorities but it is still a provisional balance. Numerous videos are being shot on social media showing terrible scenes, we, also and above all out of respect for those who have lost their lives, have chosen to show you the less shocking ones.

