Pakistan: yes to chemical castration for serial rapists – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, NOVEMBER 18 – Sex offenders convicted of multiple rapes could suffer chemical castration in Pakistan: the parliament, CNN reports, has approved new legislation that aims to speed up sentences and impose harsher ones.



The squeeze comes in response to a mass public outcry over a recent spate of rapes against women and children in the country and growing demands for justice for victims of sexual assault.



The law requires the government of Pakistan to establish special courts at the national level to expedite rape trials and ensure that sexual abuse cases are resolved “quickly, preferably within four months”. Those guilty of gang rape will be sentenced to death or life in prison.



Less than 3% of sexual assault or rape cases result in a conviction in Pakistan. Chemical castration – the use of drugs to reduce libido or sexual activity – is legal in countries including South Korea, Poland, the Czech Republic, and some states in the United States. According to Amnesty International, however, this is a “cruel and inhumane” practice, while the Pakistani authorities “should focus on reforms that address the root causes of sexual violence and give victims the justice they deserve,” said the organization. (HANDLE).

