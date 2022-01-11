Pakistani government agency investigates Binance over multimillion cryptocurrency scam

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) reported that it has issued a formal notice for crypto exchange Binance in an attempt to identify links around a multimillion-dollar cryptocurrency scam that took place in the region.

Following numerous complaints, the government of Pakistan has launched a criminal investigation into an ongoing scam against investors – Binance users – intent on sending funds from the exchange to unknown third-party wallets. According to local media, the FIA’s Cyber ​​Crime wing has issued an attendance order for Hamza Khan, general manager of Binance Pakistan, to identify the exchange’s link with “fraudulent online investment mobile applications“:

“KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Detected Rupee 100 Billion Online Fraud Using Cryptocurrency. Issued a Notice to Local Binance Representative.”

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has detected an online fraud of Rs100 billion using a cryptocurrency and issued notice to the local representative of Binance, @cz_binance @binance @BinanceHelpDesk @BinanceUS pic.twitter.com/3oukwzmDqh – Innocent Pashteen✌ (@FighterDawar) January 7, 2022

“A relevant questionnaire was also sent to Binance Headquarters, Cayman Islands, and Binance US, to expose the same.”, reads the notice. Investment fraud in Pakistan was carried out by requiring users to register on Binance and transfer funds to third-party wallets, under the pretext of unrealistic returns. According to the FIA ​​notice:

“These schemes benefit early adopters at the expense of newcomers, eventually disappearing when they have built substantial capital worth billions of rupees.”

Based on the complaints reported by citizens, the Pakistani agency has identified at least 11 fraudulent mobile apps that suddenly stopped working after successfully stealing user funds. The apps identified by the AIF are MCX, HFC, HTFOX, FXCOPY, OKIMINI, BB001, AVG86C, BX66, UG, TASKTOK and 91fp.

In addition to directing users to sign up on Binance to transfer funds, the scammers have added victims to a Telegram group to give them. “advice from experienced traders“Each application was hosting approximately 5,000 customers on average. The notice added:

“At least 26 suspicious blockchain wallet addresses (Binance wallet addresses) have been identified, where the fraudulent amount may have been transferred. A communication was sent to Binance Holdings Limited to transmit the details of these blockchain wallets and to block them with charge”.

Binance was also asked for details, including official supporting documents and the API integration mechanism used by scammers to connect with the exchange’s services. While the FIA ​​proactively blocked bank accounts linked to suspicious apps, the alert warned:

“In the event of non-compliance, the FIA ​​Cyber ​​Crime will recommend financial sanctions against Binance, through the State Bank of Pakistan.”

Related: Pakistanis Own $ 20 Billion in Cryptocurrency, Says Local Association Head

In December 2021, Nasir Hayat Magoon, president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), revealed that Pakistani citizens hold a combined value of $ 20 billion in digital assets.

As Cointelegraph reported, the president of the FPCCI confirmed the numbers based on a research paper released by the chamber. In support of the claim, the 2021 Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index ranked Pakistan third in terms of index score, right behind Vietnam and India.