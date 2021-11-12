News

Palantir on the new cryptocurrency security software

Kim Lee
During the third quarter earnings call of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), the chief operating officer Shyam Sankar stated that the company will become a “huge accelerator” for cryptocurrency companies.

What happened

“We are super excited about Foundry for Crypto; we expect it to uniquely suit fast-growing cryptocurrency companies that need industrialized compliance solutions, ”said Sankar.

Foundry, the software of the company founded by Peter Thiel, is a business data management platform; this year the company released ‘Foundry for Crypto’ which, according to Palantir, offers cryptocurrency companies “cutting edge technology”.

Sankar then mentioned what Palantir could offer cryptocurrency companies.

“We think we will become a huge accelerator for cryptocurrency companies; we will provide them with credible anti-money laundering platforms to allow them to go hand in hand with and beyond traditional players ”.

Because it is important

In May Palantir began accepting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a payment option.

During the earnings call, Sankar said cryptocurrency companies are welcome to pay Palantir in “crypto”, not specifically mentioning Bitcoin.

“We will provide compliance so they can focus on innovation and, of course, they can pay us in cryptocurrencies.”

Last month, at a think tank rally that focuses on politics Lincoln Network, Thiel stated that he should have bought more Bitcoin.

“You should simply buy Bitcoin,” said Thiel, adding, “I feel like I have invested little in it.”

Palantir released its third quarter numbers on Tuesday reporting 36% year-over-year revenue growth to $ 392 million, beating the consensus estimate of $ 385 million.

Price movement

Palantir shares closed Tuesday’s regular session down 9.35% to $ 24.25 and in the after-hours session fell nearly 0.6% to $ 24.10.

