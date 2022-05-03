Palasiet celebrates the ‘Wellness Days’ to raise awareness about integrative medicine

CASTELLO. For more than fifty years Palasiet Thalasso-Clinic and Hotel has helped its guests to have a healthier life. The Palasiet philosophy maintains that this only requires personal commitment, help and inspiration in order to obtain greater physical and emotional well-being.

Continuing the work started by Dr. Joaquin Farnosfounder of Palasiet Thalasso-Clínica y Hotel, and pioneer of thalassotherapy in Spain, and as a complement to the well-being that their children have been expanding and developing in the Palasiet facilities and services, this year they are organizing the first Palasiet Well-being Days, which They will take place on May 6, 11, 20 and June 8 in Benicàssim.

The Palasiet Wellness Days are free upon reservation and aim to create a physical, mental and emotional awareness among the participants of the importance of integrative medicine in our daily lives, both for overcoming any ailment or physical problem specifically, as for the proper functioning of people’s somatic and psychic activity. To access the talks it is essential to reserve assistance by email: journasdelbienestar@palasiet.com

talks

All talks will take place between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. And they will be taught by different personalities from the world of health, nutrition and emotional and physical well-being of people. For these first Palasiet Wellness Days, the inaugural talk will be on Friday, May 6 with Pedro Garcia Aguado; the chef Raul Resino will visit us on Wednesday, May 11; for the third, which will be a tribute to Dr. Farnós, founder of Palasiet, we will have the Dr. Burgueñoand finally, on Wednesday, June 8, Dr. Alfonso del Corral.

Today, Palasiet is the oldest center of thalassotherapy in Spain and one of the most prestigious centers in Europe in this type of health tourism. Palasiet is made up of five pillars on which the Palasiet Philosophy is based: thalassotherapy, nutrition, physical activity, specialized medical treatments and emotional balance.

Dr. Joaquín Farnós Gauchía proposed the Palasiet Philosophy, which is the hallmark of the Benicàssim Thalasso Clinic, where the use of seawater supervised by medical specialists, the combined use of healthy nutrition, physical activity, emotional balance and the most modern medical techniques have generated a unique model in Europe.

“The goal is not to live longer, but to live with greater physical, mental and spiritual well-being”, Joaquín Farnós (1934-2021).