Palazzina Grassi 78th Venice International Film Festival

Exterior night, star parade, flash reflections on the Grand Canal. Cinema and worldliness return to the stage on the red carpet of Palazzina Grassi. The luxury boutique hotel in Venice reconfirms itself as the place to be of the 78th Venice Film Festival with exclusive events, late cocktails and gala dinners, dedicated to the most glamorous cult of the tenth muse.

Palazzina Grassi has always been the location of the most exclusive parties and a reference point for the main film production companies, and over the years it has become the hot spot of the Venice Film Festival. Here, against the backdrop of a unique design in the world, films have been celebrated that have rewritten the history of contemporary cinema and immortalized legendary cast and directors. In its premises, celebrities such as Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Kristen Stewarte and many other stars of the jet set have dined, danced and met.

Spotlight not only on the world of cinema, but also on the world of art and fashion. On July 15, the famous Parisian Maison Yves Saint Laurent chose Palazzina Grassi for the closing party of the Spring / Summer 2022 Men’s Show. Guests of the evening were the American designer Rick Owens, the top models Mica and Paige Reifler, the directors Oscar Garcia Blesa and Christian Coppola, the singers Jaden Hossler and Conan Gray, to name just a few of the best known exponents of the international art scene.

Elegance, worldliness, but also security and privacy. The organization of each event is governed by the scrupulous application of protocols in compliance with national directives for health emergencies, and guarantees access to events exclusively for invited guests.

ABOUT PALAZZINA GRASSI

Palazzina Grassi is the first and only five-star luxury boutique hotel in Italy entirely designed by the archistar Philippe Starck, opened in 2009 as a concept innovative applied to the art of hospitality.

Cosmopolitan in spirit and contemporary in style, Starck’s design is grafted with respect and originality into a neoclassical 18th century Venetian palace that majestically overlooks the Grand Canal. Since its opening, the Palazzina Grassi hotel has thus earned a reputation as the perfect stage for events designed for a creative contamination between art, design, fashion and cinema.

Actors and actresses, artists and patrons, international celebrities, trendsetters and influencers choose Palazzina Grassi as a second home, a discreet place where the refinement of the atmosphere is harmonized with impeccable hospitality.

Grassi building

Grassi Branch Sestriere San Marco 3247

30124 Venice

Tel. +39 041 5284644 Fax. +39 041 2410575

Info info@palazzinagrassi.com