Palazzo Chigi: Draghi positive at Covid, missions in Congo and Angola skip for him

Mario Draghi had planned a phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky, but communication was not possible. The premier made it known during the briefing to the Chamber on the Ukrainian crisis in a moving passage for all. During the Council it was a “truly dramatic moment the connection with President Zelensky, hidden somewhere in Kiev: he said that he has no time left and that he and his family are the target”. A passage that had a bitter and piqued reply from Zelensky who wrote on twitter: “Next time I will try to move the war agenda to speak with Mario Draghi at a specific time”.

According to the Ansa agency from diplomatic sources, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation in the afternoon. Kuleba, regarding this morning’s episode, explained that between President Zelensky and Prime Minister Mario Draghi there was “only a misunderstanding”. The issue will be resolved “quickly, we organize a phone call” between Draghi and Zelensky, added – according to the same sources – the foreign minister of Kiev.

