Palazzo Vecchio: “Dante’s Mask” and “Inferno” by Dan Brown

Following our itinerary “in the footsteps of the Divine Poet” in the 700th anniversary of his death, which took place exactly on the night between 13 and 14 September, today we discover the “Mask of Dante” kept inside Palazzo Vecchio. Plaster work by an unknown artist, probably made between the 16th and 17th centuries, it was donated in 1911 to the Municipality of Florence by the historian of Italian literature Alessandro D’Ancona (Pisa 1835 – Florence 1914). During his training, he was strongly influenced by the Poet, in fact, after following lessons on Dante, he abandoned his legal studies to devote himself to literary ones.

In the past considered a funeral mask, that is, deriving from a cast imprinted on the face of the deceased, subsequent studies have then established that it may come from the cast of a sculptural portrait of his that has been lost.

According to the donor’s claim, the sculptor Lorenzo Bartolini would have found it in Ravenna around 1830, the city where Dante, exiled from Florence, spent the last years of his life and where he died in 1321.

According to another hypothesis, however, the work derives from a sculptural effigy of the Poet who was in Florence between the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries, donated by the archbishop of Ravenna to the sculptor Giambologna, and coming from the Ravenna tomb near the basilica. of San Francesco, where Dante was buried.

From the thriller “Inferno” written by Dan Brown, in 2016 the American director Ron Howard made the homonymous film set mostly in Florence. Here Professor Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks), an expert in symbology, will wake up in a hospital in the throes of profound amnesia and, together with Dr. Sienna Brooks (Felicity Jones), will begin a daring adventure in an attempt to recover his memory. And among various vicissitudes and reckless pursuits, he will also find himself in search of Dante’s mask that has disappeared from the Museum of Palazzo Vecchio.

Palazzo Vecchio, the ancient seat of the Municipality of Florence, represents today, as in Dante’s time, the political heart of the city and “… keeping his death mask here, we have the impression that Dante has finally been granted go home “(Inferno, Dan Brown, 2013).