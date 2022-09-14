Palencia: José María Pajares, a benchmark in digestive medicine, dies at the age of 88

The province of Palencia and the medical society mourn the death of Dr. José María Pajares García, a benchmark in digestive medicine in Spain, who died this Tuesday at the age of 88. A native of Paredes de Nava, he soon began to practice his profession in Madrid, where he continued to reside after his retirement in 2004. But he never lost the link with Palencia and with Paredes, where he regularly went.

The doctor’s last public act in Palencia was in June when his book ‘Illustrious Palencian Doctors’ was presented at the Official College of Physicians and in which the president of this institution, Dr. Francisco José del Riego, and the president of Asemeya, Dr. Carmen Fernández Jacob. The presentation had been postponed on several occasions due to the pandemic, but finally Pajares was able to share his latest work surrounded by family, friends and colleagues in the one that he always considered his home.

The president of the Official College of Physicians of Palencia recalls the lucidity that José María Pajares maintained “intact” despite his advanced age and highlights the important role that the doctor has played in the history of medicine at not only a national level, but also international. José María Pajares was a pioneer in the investigation and study of ‘Helicobacter Pylori’ infection, becoming one of the most important digestive specialists even outside of Spain.

Francisco José del Riego also defines José María Pajares as a great person with whom it was very easy to work. “He always had a good word with both his patients and his fellow professionals,” he says. In addition, the president of the Official College of Physicians highlights the love he has had for Paredes de Nava and Palencia, being a great ambassador for the province.

José María Pajares graduated in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Valladolid in 1957. In 1964 he received his doctorate from the Complutense University of Madrid. After specializing in Internal Medicine and the Digestive System, he became Professor of Medical Pathology at the Autonomous University of Madrid.

He worked as head of the Digestive Service at the Hospital Universitario de la Princesa in Madrid until 2004, the year in which he retired. In addition, he was also the trainer of professors, professors and numerous currently relevant specialists.

José María Pajares published more than 300 articles and book chapters throughout his medical career. Among his many merits is having been the founder and honorary president of the Castilian Association of the Digestive System (ACAD). José María Pajares was also president of the Spanish Society of Digestive Pathology (SEPD), an organization that awarded him its Gold Medal and of which he was an honorary member.

From the Spanish Society of Digestive Pathology (SEPD), they wanted to convey their condolences on the death of José María Pajares to his family, friends and colleagues, assuring that it was a pride to have him as a member since 1965 and as president from 1989 to 1990.