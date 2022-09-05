Paleo Diet: Advantages and Disadvantages of Eating Like a Caveman (And Why Celebrities Love It)

The

paleo diet or paleo dietshould not be conceived as a diet per se (like that of oats, for example), but as a way of

feeding whose goal is to maintain a lifestyle

healthy and if, in addition, we get

lose weight, better than better. In fact, it has achieved great popularity due to the fact that several celebrities recommend it, such as

Matthew McConaughey, Miley Cyrus, Megan Fox or Jessica Biel.

The

paleo diet It is a form of food based on foods similar to those that could have been consumed during the era

Paleolithic, that is, approximately between 2.5 million and 10,000 years ago. It is based on the belief that the human body is genetically incompatible with

modern food that arose from the appearance of agriculture, so we should limit certain types of food that would be

harmful for the organism.

The

agriculture and livestock they changed what people ate and established

dairy productsthe

cereals and the

legumes as staple foods. But according to the paleohypothesis, this relatively rapid change in

diet exceeded the body’s ability to adapt, which is a factor that contributes to the current prevalence of

obesitydiabetes and heart disease.

The paleo diet usually includes

lean meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, food that in the past could be obtained by hunting and gathering. It also limits foods that became common when agriculture emerged about 10,000 years ago, such as produce

dairy, legumes, grains, sugar, salt, potatoes, and highly processed foods usually.

As you can see, it is not a

diet based on a certain distribution of

nutrientsbut is rather based on an appropriate choice of

foods ingested that should always be

fresh and of quality. In other words, a paleo diet can be rich in some

nutrients or in others, depending on the food you eat and that would not stop you from being faithful to the precepts of the

paleo diet.

Advantages of the paleo diet



Those who follow this diet defend it for being a more

naturalwhich flees from processed foods and which provides us with all the

nutrients necessary for our body. But the truth is that aside from fashions, it has some

Benefits not insignificant concrete:

– Reduces the

sugar in the blood.

– Get a

Balance energetic throughout the day.

– Reduces the consumption of

Saturated fats by eliminating processed foods.

– It is an ideal diet for athletes, since it is generally rich in

proteins.

– Help to

slim down by reducing the consumption of sugars and fats.

– Vegetables and fruits are rich in

fiberso it is a diet

satiating.

Disadvantages of the paleo diet



Despite being a very

popularthis form of feeding also has its detractors and that is that the

paleo diet completely remove the

carbohydrates and legumes, two very beneficial food groups. These are the

disadvantages of following a paleo diet today:

– Increase of

heart risk due to high protein intake.

– Increase of

bad cholesterol for abusing animal proteins.

– More risk of

renal problems because the kidneys must work harder due to such a high protein intake.

–

Fatigue and excessive tiredness due to the lack of energy derived from the elimination of carbohydrates.

– Risk of suffering

hypothyroidism since the body can reduce the function of the thyroids to save energy, due to the lack of hydrates.

–

delete of the diet foods that have been shown to be

healthy such as legumes and various grains.

Definitely…



According to experts, a

paleo diet well prepared should not pose any health risk. In fact, by removing the

processed foods and include foods considered real in the diet, it can be a form of food suitable for

lose weight and reduce the risk of certain pathologies.

But the truth is that, although it is not a bad way of eating,

elimination of certain types of food can be a

riskso it is preferable to opt for another type of diet, such as

mediterraneanwhich includes more food groups and has more support from the scientific community.