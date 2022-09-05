Paleo Diet: Advantages and Disadvantages of Eating Like a Caveman (And Why Celebrities Love It)
The
paleo diet or paleo dietshould not be conceived as a diet per se (like that of oats, for example), but as a way of
feeding whose goal is to maintain a lifestyle
healthy and if, in addition, we get
lose weight, better than better. In fact, it has achieved great popularity due to the fact that several celebrities recommend it, such as
Matthew McConaughey, Miley Cyrus, Megan Fox or Jessica Biel.
The
paleo diet It is a form of food based on foods similar to those that could have been consumed during the era
Paleolithic, that is, approximately between 2.5 million and 10,000 years ago. It is based on the belief that the human body is genetically incompatible with
modern food that arose from the appearance of agriculture, so we should limit certain types of food that would be
harmful for the organism.
The
agriculture and livestock they changed what people ate and established
dairy productsthe
cereals and the
legumes as staple foods. But according to the paleohypothesis, this relatively rapid change in
diet exceeded the body’s ability to adapt, which is a factor that contributes to the current prevalence of
obesitydiabetes and heart disease.
The paleo diet usually includes
lean meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, food that in the past could be obtained by hunting and gathering. It also limits foods that became common when agriculture emerged about 10,000 years ago, such as produce
dairy, legumes, grains, sugar, salt, potatoes, and highly processed foods usually.
As you can see, it is not a
diet based on a certain distribution of
nutrientsbut is rather based on an appropriate choice of
foods ingested that should always be
fresh and of quality. In other words, a paleo diet can be rich in some
nutrients or in others, depending on the food you eat and that would not stop you from being faithful to the precepts of the
paleo diet.
Salad /
Advantages of the paleo diet
Those who follow this diet defend it for being a more
naturalwhich flees from processed foods and which provides us with all the
nutrients necessary for our body. But the truth is that aside from fashions, it has some
Benefits not insignificant concrete:
– Reduces the
sugar in the blood.
– Get a
Balance energetic throughout the day.
– Reduces the consumption of
Saturated fats by eliminating processed foods.
– It is an ideal diet for athletes, since it is generally rich in
proteins.
– Help to
slim down by reducing the consumption of sugars and fats.
– Vegetables and fruits are rich in
fiberso it is a diet
satiating.
Disadvantages of the paleo diet
Despite being a very
popularthis form of feeding also has its detractors and that is that the
paleo diet completely remove the
carbohydrates and legumes, two very beneficial food groups. These are the
disadvantages of following a paleo diet today:
– Increase of
heart risk due to high protein intake.
– Increase of
bad cholesterol for abusing animal proteins.
– More risk of
renal problems because the kidneys must work harder due to such a high protein intake.
–
Fatigue and excessive tiredness due to the lack of energy derived from the elimination of carbohydrates.
– Risk of suffering
hypothyroidism since the body can reduce the function of the thyroids to save energy, due to the lack of hydrates.
–
delete of the diet foods that have been shown to be
healthy such as legumes and various grains.
Grilled salmon with vegetables. /
Definitely…
According to experts, a
paleo diet well prepared should not pose any health risk. In fact, by removing the
processed foods and include foods considered real in the diet, it can be a form of food suitable for
lose weight and reduce the risk of certain pathologies.
But the truth is that, although it is not a bad way of eating,
elimination of certain types of food can be a
riskso it is preferable to opt for another type of diet, such as
mediterraneanwhich includes more food groups and has more support from the scientific community.