Palermo 2022: “In the center-right there is only a chance for 2 or 3 candidates”

PALERMO – “The primaries fascinate me, but we in the center-right do not yet have enough experience: better a poll among a few names”. Signed Francesco Scoma, candidate with the League for Palazzo delle Aquile. Few, yes, because – this is the gist – there are many eligible center-right mayors who, from the noisy conclave of candidacies for Palermo 2022, will come out, at most, cardinals, if not politically stripped priests, with shoulders not broad enough to face the race . And while Francesco Cascio would be, silently, the real name of Forza Italia, and he begins to inflict lengths upon lengths to Roberto Lagalla for the nomination, it would even be not very tiring for Francesco Scoma to go around that vast array of candidates. Array that according to Scoma “is destined to drastically reduce, leaving the two or three real names in the open”. But the candidate of the League, who certainly belongs to that small group and who already announces “civic lists that I will make available to the coalition, whatever the fate of my candidacy”, does not turn us around at all. And again: “The final name will have a logical and political coherence, expression of one of the parties that at national and regional level lead the center-right coalition: Fratelli d’Italia, Forza Italia and Lega”. And “he must be, a well-known person, of experience and deep and direct knowledge of the city”.

One party, one name. Isn’t there too much chaos there in the center right?

“My personal conviction is that the face and the story that we will choose, must first of all be linear and politically coherent, it cannot be someone, however good and worthy of respect, who comes from forces other than the national pillars of the coalition: Brothers of Italy, Forza Italia and Lega. The chaos is destined to settle and the fog to clear up, keeping in the field the two-three candidates that I consider politically physiological ”.

Did your last summit, extended to include all the centrist forces, produce this synthesis? So you for the Lega, Varchi for the party of Meloni and Lagalla in the name of Miccichè?

“First question, on the success and on the synthesis work of the summit: yes. Second question, about names: not really “.

Of course? Varchi is official, likewise, on Lagalla the center-right has galloped for months and still seems to be in contention. Don’t tell me there’s definitive agreement on Francesco Cascio.

“The former rector is a person worthy of absolute respect, perhaps in some juncture too cautious. The ‘productive’ dynamic from a political point of view can be imagined differently for Palermo. I believe that his arrival in an objectively minor party in terms of electoral strength, such as the UDC, penalizes him. I would not leave the logical coherence of the choice on a political level, I repeat ”.

Maybe the professor’s choice of party was also an elegant way to take Miccichè out of the way. Or is it too much?

“If that’s just part of it, it didn’t work. Maybe Miccichè has not yet really resolved his personal doubt, also thinking about the reflections of the choice in other political scenes. But within a large part of his party, there is no doubt about who should be designated: it is Cascio. After all, why insist on Lagalla if inside you have, for example, Giulio Tantillo who in the municipal council of Palermo ‘is’ Forza Italia? Either you have another solution, strong, or press Tantillo, who knows the Municipality like no other ”.

But why should the regional coordinator of Forza Italia be stubborn? Cascio is a more than expendable name for the center-right electorate. Does he worry about the effect that a clear and party-based investiture like Cascio’s would have on his reapplication for the presidency of the Ars? Is this why you imagine a candidacy that is as “ecumenical” as possible?

“They are dynamic, what I can say is that the identikit of the candidate who is winning is that: a well-known face, of experience, widely familiar with the city of Palermo. This vote cannot free itself from even national dynamics, we are a metropolitan area of ​​1.7 million inhabitants, it is right that the strongest parties in the coalition should treasure this. Forgive the obvious, but it is a matter of logic: the name of Forza Italia is necessarily Cascio, because Cascio is from Forza Italia. I recognize in Miccichè the merits of an imaginative and also useful policy, genius and recklessness. Of course, he made mistakes, like four years ago; but whoever has never made a mistake, let him throw the first stone ”.

If the Palermo elections have national significance, let alone the regional impact. This multiple nomination game, what’s the point?

“The importance is enormous. The metropolitan city of Palermo alone expresses 33% of the useful votes for the regional elections, and it is obvious that the party that will be able to express the mayor, will have an edge on the regional scene ”.

So, for example, the Varchi is a move by the Brothers of Italy to position themselves, and also that of Diventerà Bellissima with Aricò. But whoever wins in Palermo forgets Palazzo d’Orléans. Or not?

“They are understandable and also fair tactics. Of course, there can be no aces to catch everything, but the extra gear I am talking about is to be understood in a broader sense, of space for political proposals and yes, also of people. It is obvious, it is right “.

The League launches the name of Scoma. Can you explain it to us?

“Gladly: mine is not a name extracted from the hat, I have been working on my candidacy for over a year, I have already prepared civic lists inspired by transversality which, if they do not support me as a candidate, will remain available to the coalition and our common candidate, whoever he or she is “.

But this final skimming, how to do it?

“My proposal is a scientific and well-founded survey, we still don’t know how to do the primaries well (smiles). Joking aside, although I am an ideal supporter of it, I don’t feel like experimenting in Palermo, in such a complex situation. There are two or three highly reliable statistical agencies in Italy, why not? ”.



