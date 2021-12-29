Health

Palermo, after more than a year the Virgin gym reopens: 50 jobs saved

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

The workers of the Virgin Active gym in Palermo will return to work with the new year. So save in 50 collaborators and 21 employees direct that had been placed in layoffs due to the troubled affair crossed by the structure, which ended up under seizure for alleged irregularities in the renovation works.

«Today the meeting with the company was held – says Marianna Flauto, general secretary of Uiltucs Sicilia – and we had ample reassurance on employment levels. The maintenance workers have already returned to service while the rest of the staff will be recalled starting from 3 January. There was a risk that the company could close its doors but fortunately the situation seems to have improved. From 7 January, therefore, the activities will restart and for employees, collaborators and all related industries, we hope for a return to normality. At the moment we are experiencing this news fills us with optimism. We remember in fact that this story really risked ending badly, after more than a year of closing the gym. Finally positive news that gives us hope for the future ».

© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Covid, Fiaso report: in ordinary wards + 16.7% no vax, -2% vaccinated

1 week ago

Salaries Bonuses for Nurses, OSS and Healthcare Professionals: 1.5 billion by 2022. AssoCareNews.it

2 weeks ago

The new attempt to change healthcare in Lombardy

November 23, 2021

Panettone against pandoro here’s how to limit calories and which one to prefer in order not to raise bad cholesterol

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button