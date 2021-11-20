Palermo also in the network of crazy discounts, here’s where to get them

Ready Set Go. The countdown has officially begun. Everything is ready for Black Friday, the long-awaited Black Friday for Italians to make crazy purchases at discounted prices. On Friday 26 November, the day dedicated to sales arrives in Palermo too, born overseas and which, to date, represents one of the most awaited appointments by consumers.

The shopping marathon which, at worst, lasts only 24 hours (but many have extended the period to the whole week), has already begun. Compared to last year, commercial activities, hit by the Covid emergency, have recovered slightly. So in the city clothing and accessories shops, as well as jewelers, electronics stores, dealerships, video games and telephones (beauty centers, hairdressers, pharmacies and other brands) have started the race for discounts. Some continue to prefer online shopping, done through the global giants of the web, such as Amazon which offers the possibility to buy everything that is present on the virtual shelves.

The American “Black Friday” was tempting to many shops, brands and commercial chains in Palermo, so much so that it was re-proposed with offers, promotions and special discounts even beyond the day of 26, extending this initiative to the whole week (or to the whole weekend) .

The list of shops in Palermo

Updating and in alphabetical order

Campo Marzio, via Mariano Stabile 133

Cartolibreria Saveria Seggio via Malaspina 131

Conca d’Oro, via Giuseppe Lanza di Scalea 1963

Doppelgänger: via Maqueda 459, via Principe di Belmonte 89, via Notarbartolo 32 / A, via Lanza di Scalea 1963

DS Telefonia Appliances, piazza Lolli 6C station and via Imera 3F

Forum Palermo, via Filippo Pecoraino

Mirò, via Sciuti 70

Simona Randazzo, via della Libertà 38

Star Beauty wellness and slimming center, via Camillo Randazzo 18/20

Uomo Store Via Enrico Parisi 21 / C

When “Black Friday” falls

In America, where it is born, the so-called “Black Friday” traditionally occurs the day after Thanksgiving, which in turn falls on the fourth Thursday in November. On the origin of this tradition, however, there is no certainty. In fact, many believe that the “black”, or “black”, refers to the annotations of the accounting books which, on this day, recorded the gains and not the losses (generally marked in red instead).

Cyber ​​Monday

The Monday following Black Friday, therefore the first of December, tradition has it that the shopping offers are dedicated to technology. With Cyber ​​Monday, that is the “cyber Monday” in fact, the stores – especially online – extend the promotions to those who have not managed to grab everything during the previous Friday.