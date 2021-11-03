Palermo, boating takes over the scene with Seacily

A blockade imposed by the pandemic. And a restart that blows like a breeze on a sector, that of boating, which sees Sicily on the track to play a leading role on the hospitality front, on the industrial one with its niche but high quality productions and on that of pleasure boating.

All this is Seacily2021, the largest Sicilian boat show, which kicks off on Thursday 4 November in Marina di Villa Igiea, in Palermo, and will be open until Sunday 7, from 10 to 18.30 with free admission upon registration and access with green pass.

Four days of real show, organized by Assonautica Palermo, provincial section of Assonautica Italiana, the National Association for Pleasure Boating, and sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of Palermo and Enna, which will have the sea as the absolute protagonist and its ability to create an extraordinary interconnection between supply chains and territories, giving life to that transversal economy that connects culture, tourism, entertainment, fashion, food and wine, industry. And it is no coincidence that at Seacily sector operators, boaters and enthusiasts will find all the latest news in the nautical sector, from boats to accessories, from components to equipment.

Exhibition, promotion and sale, but not only. With an extremely rich and articulated program, the Salone will in fact be an opportunity to also discuss protection of the marine environment and its history; from reorganization of regional legislation relating to nautical tourism; from districts, networks and digitization. Even before a simple exhibition of the most important nautical excellences not only in Sicily, Seacily represents in fact a moment of reflection on the world of the blue economy, which aims not only to reduce polluting emissions, through the application of sustainable production models, but to eliminate them completely.

An event really designed for everyone, in an evocative setting. This is how, as an absolute preview, the first non-competitive circumnavigation of Sicily will be launched, which will allow “family” crews to make part or all of the circumnavigation of the island in a fleet, thus giving the less experienced the opportunity , to know and appreciate “by sea” the wonderful Sicilian coasts in the company of other boats, thus reaching very high safety margins in navigation. There will also be numerous business meetings and workshops dedicated to sector employees, always open to the public, but also moments of entertainment offered by flyboard shows accompanied by moments of tasting, musical performances and projections of seaside resorts on the island. Particular attention will also be given to the world of diving which annually attracts thousands of diving enthusiasts in the Sicilian seas which, with their twenty-three underwater archeology itineraries, still have an excellent growth potential, especially with a view to seasonal adjustment. An all-round event, therefore, with boating becoming the real protagonist until Sunday when the curtain falls on Seacily.

