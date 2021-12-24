Palermo, calm chaos: the club reflects on a change in technical leadership. The future of Filippi …

Expulsions in series, anonymous performances and bleak performance away: Palermo slips to fifth place and the club is contemplating the possibility of changing technical leadership. Filippi’s position hangs in the balance …

Hours of reflection at home Palermo. The bitter defeat suffered at the “Francioni “against Latina has inexorably rekindled the spotlight on a series of transversal criticalities that ballast the path and performance of the rosanero team. Aspects that go beyond the well-known technical and structural limits revealed by the current squad within the confines of the green rectangle. The tedious series of expulsions remedied in the first part of the season, the inadequate mental approach repeated several times away from the “Barbera”, the recurring defensive topics, the abulic and poor football performances that resulted in sensational stops against formations abundantly within the reach of the team. Philippi on a technical level. A latent nervousness, an intolerance often tangible from the body language of some players in the team, the tension too often unwelcome travel companion, especially in the last few weeks.

The slip of Picerno to interrupt a positive streak in terms of compactness and results, the derby against Cataniafence badly from every point of view, the demonstration of manifest inferiority, in terms of technical figure, chorality and playing system, against the Bari, L’embarrassing football performance offered in the presence of the willing team led by Daniele Di Donato. A tourbillon of modules, not always the result of forced choices and adverse contingencies, to generate an embryo of identity crisis. Strategic readings, technical hierarchies and moves in the course of work that have raised more than one perplexity, supported by the effects produced on the pitch. There is still full empathy and clear connection, of a tactical, conceptual and relational nature, between the technician, Giacomo Filippi, and the rosanero players? Legitimate and understandable to ask the question urgently, after the four points collected in the last five races, the disciplinary intemperances, the quality of the services provided by the Palermo on the turf. Three consecutive away defeats e shrimp step in the standings, with the Sicilian team slipping from second to fifth place in the standings in the space of a few weeks.

According to rumors collected by the editors of Mediagol.it, the position of Filippi it is far from solid. Probably never as in these hours have Rosanero’s owners and management seriously contemplating the possibility of changing technical leadership. Reflections in this sense would have been the subject of interactions between patron and management several times during this season. On the eve of the external challenge against the Vibonese, in which Palermo, after an impalpable first half, he overturned the result thanks to the brace of Fella, and also following the clear defeat suffered in the derby al “Maximin” against the Catania by Baldini.

So far the conservative line has prevailed over the interventionist strategy, but this time it seems that the hypothesis of an exoneration of the former deputy of Bush could constitute a plausible scenario. The Christmas break and the imminent winter transfer window may turn out to be useful and propitious contingencies in order to suggest a turning point in the technical area by return of post. Net of the ratification of the sale of the majority package of the club to a wealthy fund of international standing, which should materialize shortly, according to the statements of the patron Mirri, the Palermo he cannot afford to lose further ground in the standings if he wants to at least guarantee himself a place in the sun in the playoffs that creates the ideal conditions for the leap in category.

It will not be easy to find a profile that reconciles the technical and economic needs of the club, especially in this delicate phase of the season, among the technicians currently available on the market. However, the general states of the Viale del Fante company are making in-depth assessments on the future of the Partinico technician, whose position seems to be heavily in the balance in these hours. Palermo tempted by the idea of ​​turning the page …

