Palermo folds Potenza, grabs the 3 points with Fella and Silipo: second place confirmed

Palermo beat Potenza 2-0 at the “Barbera”, conquers the seventh victory of the season and consolidates the second place in the standings behind Bari. A fundamental victory for the rosanero from Filippi who continue their positive roadmap and remain in the upper levels of the standings.

Palermo who suffered the pressure of the Lucanians in the second part of the match but the defense was able to stem any threat. At 6 ‘of the second half, Fella’s goal who took advantage of a rebound in the opposing defense and turned 1-0 on the net. In full recovery the encore signed by Silipo with a solitary counterattack aimed in the best way. In the standings Marconi and his teammates climb to 26 points, Potenza stops in sixteenth place with 13. Next Saturday (20 November) the rosanero return to “Barbera” (2.30 pm) against Paganese.

Palermo-Potenza, the match report

Filippi confirms the 3-5-2: in front of Pelagotti, defended with Buttaro, Marconi (to him the captain’s armband instead of the suspended De Rose) and Perrotta; robust midfield with Almici, Dall’Oglio, Odjer, Luperini and Valente; forward the attack tandem formed by Fella and Brunori. Trocino, Lucanian technician, with the same form: Marcone between the posts; defense with Cargnelutti, Piana and Gigli; in midfield Coccia, Ricci, Zenuni, Sandri and Sepe; Baclet and Volpe forward. Romero not summoned struggling with an injury and Salvemini, not at the top, on the bench. Lively race from the very first minutes.

At 24 ‘insidious guests with the foray into the rosanero area of ​​Volpe stopped by the intervention of Valente. Two minutes later a great opportunity for Palermo. Dall’Oglio’s free-kick for Perrotta’s header, just in front of Marcone, rejected by the Lucanian goalkeeper.

At 43 ‘thrill for Palermo with Ricci’s header blocked by Pelagotti. First half final with the rosanero close to scoring. At 44 ‘precise assist from Odjer for Brunori who with a precise diagonal touches the post, one minute later Brunori, served by Luperini, kicks from the left with the ball rejected for a corner. Before the break, an opportunity also for Valente with a close-range shot just outside. In the second portion of the game Trocini entered Salvemini for Baclet.

At 51 ‘the rosanero unlocked the match: the favorable rebound between Piana and Gigli allowed the ball to land on Fella’s feet who slipped the innocent Marcone. The squads suffered the pressure of the Lucanians: in the 67 ‘great shot by Sandri raised for a corner by Pelagotti and on the following corner Cargnelutti’s header went out. At 72 ‘Salvemini put in the center for Volpe who coordinated but found Pelagotti ready to block the ball. Filippi (74 ‘) removed Brunori (his performance was good) and played the Soleri card. Silipo was also on the field and in the fourth (out of 5) minute of recovery flies towards the goal of the Lucanians and chilled Marcone for the final 2-0.

PALERMO-POTENZA 2-0 (TABLE)

PALERMO (3-5-2): Pelagotti 6; Buttaro 6, Marconi 6.5, Perrotta 6.5; Almici 6 (85 ‘Marong sv), Dall’Oglio 6 (55’ Crivello 5.5), Odjer 6.5, Luperini 6.5, Valente 6.5; Fella 7 (85 ‘Silipo 6.5), Brunori 6 (74’ Soleri 5.5)

On the bench: Massolo, Giron, Mauthe, Peretti, Lancini, Floriano, Corona.

Coach: Filippi 6

POWER (3-5-2): Marcone 6; Cargnelutti 6 (86 ‘Sessa), Piana 6, Gigli 6 (77’ Maestrelli 5.5); Coccia 6, Ricci 6, Zenuni 5.5 (62 ‘Vecchi 5.5), Sandri 6, Sepe 6 (62’ Zampa 5.5); Baclet 6 (46 ‘Salvemini 6.5), Volpe 6

On the bench: Greco, Petriccione, Orazzo, Bruzzo, Zagaria, Matino, Banegas.

Coach: Trocini 6

Referee: Knight of Paola 6

Goals: 51 ‘Fella, 94’ Silipo

Notes: Clear and sunny skies, land in good condition. Spectators: 7401 (season tickets and tickets). Booked: Gigli, Dall’Oglio, Maestrelli, Zampa, Silipo. Corners: 5-5. Recovery: 2 ‘; 5 ‘.

