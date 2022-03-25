Palermo, nurse pretended to vaccinate dozens of patients against Covid-19, but secretly emptied the vials

47 people thought they had received the anti-Covid vaccine, but the vials that should have been injected had been poured on gauze without their knowledge, depriving them of protection from infection: it happened in Palermo, where the nurse Giorgia Camarda, 58 years, firmly opposed to vaccines, she had decided to evade the duty of administering the injections, leaving colleagues and patients in the dark about her initiative. At least part of them: Camarda was in fact already under house arrest, since in January it emerged from the investigations that the nurse of the vaccination hub of the Mediterranean Fair had agreed with some No vax patients the fake injection in exchange for money. The Digos agents of the Palermo police headquarters have now discovered that the woman was not acting so much for money as for her firm aversion to vaccines: in the videos recorded by the cameras of thehub vaccination, in fact, the nurse is seen emptying the contents of the vials on her own initiative and pretending to inject the dose into patients, who were convinced that they were protected from the risk of infection, as evidenced by wiretapping and interrogations. The nurse allegedly made herself responsible for 47 episodes of false ideology and embezzlement, and for this reason the magistrate issued a new precautionary measure of house arrest against her. A colleague of hers, Anna Maria Lo Brano, a nurse at the Civic hospital serving at the Hub, has been investigated in recent months on charges of corruption, embezzlement and falsehood, as she admitted that she acted for money: her goal it was to pay for his son’s studies. The leader of the Sicilian No vax, Filippo Accept, and a Palermo merchant, Giuseppe Tomasino, also ended up under investigation.

