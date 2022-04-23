Palermo Ortiz grows up before being called to the Mexican National Team

Arturo ‘Palemo’ Ortiz was listed in the last announcement of the Mexican team who directs the Tata Martino with a view to the friendly that they will have against their counterpart from Guatemala, the first for the defender of UNAM Cougars, who just over a year ago was not even on the TRI’s radar and was even little known in Liga MX itself.

A year ago, Ortiz was wandering in the UNAM subsidiary team, Pumas Tabasco, where Palermo himself was far from imagining that a call to the Mexican National Team could come, although his perception soon changed, he barely played his first games in the First Division. Division.

“For me it was not something that was within my reach a year ago, I did not think about the National Team a year ago, then you take a step in the First Division, you realize that you are capable, that you compete in the division”, he commented in an interview for TUDN.

“That I really consider that I am better than perhaps many who have been playing in the category for years and that is where you begin to realize the things that you are capable of, what you begin to achieve and that you really do not have a limit”, complemented Palermo.

The Pumas defender has been one of the pleasant revelations regarding the inlays of Andrés Lillini, the culprit of ‘pulling’ Palermo Ortiz to cover the departure of Johan Vásquez, signed by Genoa from Italy in the summer.

Now, Ortiz will be wearing the Mexico shirt due to the absence of players like Johan Vásquez himself because it is not a FIFA Date and the clubs are not obliged to give up their players, a situation that does not matter to Palermo, since it is willing to enjoy the call and ‘fill the eye’ of the Tricolor coaching staff.

“The First Division was not the limit, after I started playing I set myself higher goals and now it was the National Team, it is based on work, it is clear to me and it is a very personal achievement and something that you always dream of since you were a child, wear the shirt of your country, represent, even in a friendly match”, he clarified.

Palermo announced that no matter what happens in the match against Guatemala, he will be happy and excited to be in the national representative, whether he is a starter or a substitute.

