Palermo, the gymnasium of the Liceo Galilei in a building confiscated from the mafia

The premises located in via della Ferrovia in S.Lorenzo 54, Via Tranchina 1 in Palermo were delivered this morning by the Heritage Department of the Metropolitan City of Palermo to the Liceo Galileo Galilei. The spaces required by the Scholastic Institution for teaching and to carry out gymnastic activities (Gym) are subject to Confiscation by the state from Organized Crime assigned to the Body. Present at the handover, in an atmosphere made festive by the enthusiasm of the students, for the Metropolitan City of Palermo, the Head of Cabinet, Marianna Mirto, and the heads of the Administration Management Office of the Heritage, Pietro Caruso and Lorenzo Fruscione, and for the Liceo Scientifico Statale Galileo Galilei the pro tempore Headmaster, Chiara Di Prima, prof. Moscarelli, vicar of the Manager, Prof. Li Bianchi, coordinator of the complex.

“Another confirmation of the Metropolitan City’s attention to school facilities today in collaboration with the Liceo Scientifico Galileo Galilei. Another confirmation of the use of a confiscated property for social purposes”, said Leoluca Orlando, Mayor of the Metropolitan City of Palermo

“Today, thanks to the sensitivity and attention of the Metropolitan City of Palermo, represents an important stage for the Liceo Galilei as, together with the locals, students are given the opportunity to fully enjoy the laboratory and sports activities, fundamental components and characterizing the curriculum of the Liceo Scientifico ”, confirmed Chiara Di Prima, Headmaster of the Liceo Galileo Galilei.

