Palermo, the turnaround: Mirri meets Filippi, the Baldini era starts. The details

The day of the turning point on the rosanero bench: Mirri meets Filippi to formalize the farewell, Silvio Baldini will be the new coach

Dario Mirri, in agreement with the management of the rosanero club, dissolved the remaining reserves. Giacomo Filippi will no longer be the coach of the Palermo for the remainder of the 2021-2022 competitive season. The heavily deficient cycle, characterized by abulic and disappointing performances, in which the rosanero team collected just four points in five games, was fatal to the original coach of Partinico.

A team returning from three consecutive defeats away, two collected against opponents objectively within reach, the other gained in the derby of the “Massimino” in the presence of Catania, and an inconceivable series of expulsions that significantly affected performance and results.

Disciplinary intemperance and a tangible intolerance within the squad have suggested to the property to contemplate the hypothesis of a change of technical leadership. Between tactical evolutions and results not up to expectations, the Palermo he slipped from second to fifth place in the ranking within a few days, markedly losing contact with the leaders Bari and sliding several steps in the staircase leading to the playoffs. The embarrassing performance offered a Latina, in the last match of 2021, it was only the drop that broke an already overflowing vase. Resounding defensive topics and one-tone and asphyxiated proactive phase, scenario and horror game for a team already in nine after thirty-two minutes. THE

The patron of the Palermo has decided that the time has come to make a technical and philosophical change in the hope of trying to make the most of the potential of the current staff.

According to rumors collected by the editorial staff of Mediagol.it, in the very early afternoon the meeting between Dario Mirri and the technician Philippi during which the company’s decision to relieve him of the position of coach of the first team will be communicated and discussed. Having resolved the bureaucratic details relating to the formalization of the exemption, the club should make the provision official through its institutional channels and at the same time announce the engagement of Silvio Baldini as the new coach of the Palermo.

Born in 1958, charismatic, volcanic and straightforward profile. A man allergic to rhetoric and protocols, viscerally in love with his work, as evidenced by the mandate carried out practically free of charge on the bench of the Carrarese. The Tuscan coach has already had an intense but in some ways turbulent experience on the rosanero bench. In season 2003-2004, the two sharp differences of opinion with the then patron, Maurizio Zamparini, they cost him the exemption with the third-placed team in B series and launched towards promotion to the top flight. The professional divorce was sanctioned by a rather colorful expression of Baldini, after a game lost at the “Barbera “ by the rosanero against Salernitana thanks to a brace from Bogdani. Baldini was replaced by Francesco Guidolin who then signed the historic ride that led the viale del club Infantryman first in Serie A and later in Europe, writing unforgettable pages in the modern history of Palermo football.

December 24, 2021 (change December 24, 2021 | 12:46)

