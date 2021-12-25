Palermo, the Virgin gym reopens: there is release from seizure

PALERMO – The Virgin Active gym in via Ventura in Palermo has been seized. The lawyers Valentina Castellucci and Francesca Russo communicate it. “The Public Prosecutor of Palermo has finally returned to the city and to all Palermitans the complex of Filippo Basile’s Euro Real Estate spa managed by the well-known Virgin Active brand – explain the lawyers -. On Tuesday 28 the sanitation will be started, then the reopening “.

Virgin’s proposal to reopen the gym was accepted by the Prosecutor on condition that a maximum number of admissions per day and at the same time is respected. The lawyers Castellucci and Russo, express “great satisfaction first of all because the protracted kidnapping would have led to the dismissal of dozens of employees, thus eliminating all the related services related to the functioning of this magnificent sports facility. Virgin Active is in fact an important economic and entrepreneurial reality of our city, which is finally returned to the Palermitans, to all the sportsmen who will be able to return to attend the Fitness Center “.

In fact, the suggestion indicated by the judge for preliminary investigations Fabio Pilato to find an agreement for the gymnasium to work in a narrow gauge was followed.





Beyond the clash between prosecution and defense on the works carried out for which a building permit was required and not a simple communication of the start of the works, the question of the increase in the urban planning burden remained standing. Load that had been identified by the prosecutors and the court of review in the greater exploitation of the urbanization works (sewage systems, roads, etc.) compared to the previous gym housed in the premises. At this point, wrote the investigating judge, “the path of immediate resumption of activities could well emerge through a numerical limitation of the influx of the public or through the limitation of sports activities that can be practiced at the same time in order to contain the exploitation of services within the limit of the urban load pre-existing “.

And it is the solution to which the prosecutor has given the green light.

Virgin Active, which has always been totally unrelated to investigations, had given an ultimatum to Basile’s company: by December 31st the premises had to be free from kidnapping otherwise they would have left the city. It will not go like this. Virgin asked for and obtained the green light for the reopening conditional on the number of presences.



