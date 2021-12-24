Palermo, Virgin Active gym released

The Virgin Active gym in via Ventura in Palermo was released from seizure on the basis of a petition presented by the lawyer Valentina Castellucci in the interest of the same company together with the lawyer Francesca Russo. The Palermo Public Prosecutor’s Office returned the plexus of Filippo Basile’s Euro Real Estate Spa managed by the Virgin Active brand, which could already reopen in the next few days after the sanitation scheduled for next Tuesday.

In particular, the proposal for the return of the property with a limit of maximum daily presences inside the complex was accepted by the Prosecutor’s Office. «They express great satisfaction – say the lawyers – first of all because the protracted kidnapping would have involved the dismissal of dozens of employees, making the entire related activities, trainers and related services, which revolve around the functioning of this magnificent sports facility, disappear. Virgin Active is in fact an important economic and entrepreneurial reality of our city, which is finally returned to the people of Palermo, to all the sportsmen who can return to attend the Fitness Center ». In fact, the suggestion indicated by the judge for preliminary investigations Fabio Pilato to find an agreement for the gymnasium to work in a narrow gauge was followed.

