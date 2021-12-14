Palermo, Virgin remains under seizure but the gyms could reopen

The judge for preliminary investigations Fabio Pilato rejected the appeal of the owner of the premises where the Virgin gym is housed, which thus remain under sequestration. The defense will present a new appeal to the review court. Judge Pilate in the provision affirms that “the excessive prolongation of the preliminary investigation phase in the permanence of a seizure that involves a substantial frustration of the rights of the defense”. 13 months have passed and, writes the judge, “once the originally feared risk of collapse has been excluded (this is why the initial seizure took place ed) it is believed that the excessive duration of the seizure creates an objective disproportion between the real protection needs preventive and practical repercussions arising from the total paralysis of a productive activity (employees, company impoverishment, etc.) “.

The activity could be resumed by limiting the entrances

According to the investigating judge, the solution to resume the activity could pass “through a numerical limitation of the influx of the public or through the limitation of sporting activities that can be practiced at the same time in order to contain the exploitation of services within the limit of the pre-existing urban load”.

The company that manages the facilities: “We don’t want to close”

Before the ruling, the company had reiterated that it did not want to close the Virgin Active club in Palermo, the building where the gyms, swimming pools and fitness areas are located. «We deny – says the note – to have expressed the intention to close the club before knowing the decision following the new request for release from seizure of the property of which Virgin Active is the tenant. We therefore wait for justice to take its course and we are confident that this situation can evolve positively. We are following the story with great attention, hoping to be able to announce the reopening as soon as possible to our 50 employees and collaborators, whose situation we have particularly at heart. We also hope to be able to give an answer to our customers who have been waiting for news for months. Their messages of solidarity make us feel even more connected to this city that welcomed us with great enthusiasm, proving to be particularly receptive to a philosophy that links fitness to well-being. We reiterate that as of today we have no official confirmation of what will happen in the coming months ».

