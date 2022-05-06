Palestine: the bad data on work, the effect of Covid and employment. And young people pay more

by Claudia De Martino

According to the latest official labor force survey (PCBS, 2021), in Palestine only 44 of the active population are employed, of which 69.9% are men and only 18.1% are women (in sharp contrast to the Arabs of Israel, 69.3% employed and with a percentage of women, today 38.2%, in constant growth). Unemployment stands at 26%but the rate of underemployed is constantly growing (+ 11%, today equal to 536,000 people) and equal to one third of the employed (34%), with some areas particularly negatively impacted by the pandemic, such as the governorate of Bethlehempenalized by the absence of tourism, and the central governorates of the Gaza Strip (Khan Younis e Deir el-Balah400,000 and 300,000 people respectively out of the total 2.1 million), now an area structurally isolated from the rest of the world and without any development prospects, except for the funds donated by Qatar and Egypt for building reconstruction and the opportunity to obtain work permits in Israel (raised to 20,000 permits from the Ministry for Regional Cooperation, for a number total of Palestinian workers in Israel equal to 145,000 units, of which 21,000 are permanently employed in the settlements). Unemployment affects especially young people (19-29 years old), of which 53% cannot find a job, not even temporary or precarious, not even able to access the job market, and particularly affects among them the most qualified, i.e. graduates. and graduates.

The public sector, which employs 20.7% of the active workforce, is considered the only provider of decent and protected work, that is guaranteed and permanent, which strengthens the attachment of part of the Palestinian population, especially in West Bank, the Palestinian National Authority and the Oslo Accords which artificially keep it alive. The strong majority of the population is, however, employed in a completely deregulated private sector, which does not offer minimum guarantees, so much so that 52% of its employees declare that they do not even have a contract, 32% of financing. at their own expense a pension fund and 29% to earn less than the minimum wage (1450 NIS / 409 euros, PCBS 2021 data), although the latter case mainly concerns workers employed in the private sector in the Gaza Strip (at 81%), whose wages are already lower on average than the West Bank. Finally, child labor, obviously submergedamounts to 3%.

In this gloomy picture, the role of the Israeli occupation should not be underestimated: Palestine, including the West Bank “governed” by the PA, it is by no means free to choose an economic policy independent of Israel (consider the Paris Protocol, 1995, which imposes severe tariff and fiscal constraints on the PA), as can also be seen from the worsening of the trade balance between the two “partners” over the years. Arbitrary arrests, curfews imposed by the Israeli army e the long lines at the checkpoints, which hinder free movement between Palestinian areas and cities in Area A, represent an obstacle to daily life, but also to free internal trade. The steady trend and continuing character of the Israeli repression are evident from the number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons (about 10,000), which shows no sign of decreasing.

Finally, the occupation takes the form above all of confiscations of agricultural and industrial land, which prevent the emergence of productive activities and the autonomous economic development of Palestinians in areas B and C of Oslo, as well as curb the tourism sector, for example in the Jordan Valley – an area potentially suitable for agricultural development but which also hosts historical sites such as the city of Jericho and the Jordan River -, mainly occupied by Israeli military installations and industrial plants (such as the Mekorot water company). Not to mention the Gaza Strip, which it represents an open-air prison of 365 square km to whose fate no one – not even Qatar and Egypt, countries engaged in reconstruction, which is proceeding very slowly (50 houses rebuilt out of the 1,650 destroyed in May 2021) and the EU, which has always been committed as the first international donor to mitigate costs health and social crises – cares more.

However, without minimizing the impact of the Israeli occupation, there are other factors which structurally determine the slowdown of the Palestinian economy, its preference for an informal sector that does not provide protections for workers and the strong penalisation of women, especially young and educated, on the job market. Even before Covid-19, the Palestinian labor market was showing itself dying (ILO, Report of the Director-General – Appendix 2021): the percentage of job creation, monitored by the ratio between total population and employed, was the second worst (33.1%) in the world already in the period before the pandemic (2019 ). Covid then made a further setback, reducing the overall number of hours worked in key sectors such as tourism and services, but also the projects financed by international donors, from which the Palestinian Territories are dramatically dependent.

The pandemic has therefore found a job market unbalanced And dual, in which the option to extend a minimum of social protections to workers in the private sector has disappeared since 2019 (through the arduous draft of the “Social Security Law” of 2016). Women were systematically marginalized on the labor market as culturally considered the most expendable category, but also because they are committed to guaranteeing those domestic and care services that have become all the more essential in the pandemic in the absence of social protection systems.

The COVID-19 has, therefore, strengthened the structural weaknesses of Palestinian society: the dualism between a minority of protected workers and a majority of precarious workers, the paradox between an increasingly educated female population which, however, continues to represent the most vulnerable segment in a patriarchal societyand, above all, an Israeli occupation which, by dictating the rules of the game, leaves Palestinian society little room for maneuver to independently set its own future choices.