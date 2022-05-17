Palestinian cause: Bella Hadid denounces Instagram censorship

BUENOS AIRES: Palestinian-American supermodel Bella Hadid has denounced the censorship of which she is the victim on the social network Instagram which deliberately conceals her publications on Palestine, the country where her father is from.

“When I post about Palestine, my stories are censored,” lamented the 25-year-old model. The latter, very present on social networks, condemned the attacks by the Israeli police at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on April 15. During this armed incursion, hundreds of Palestinians were seriously injured.

“What happened in Tel Aviv is a tragedy for Palestinians who want peace and fairness for all, regardless of religion, race or politics,” she said in a story. Instagram.

And to add: “When I post about Palestine, I am immediately censored and almost a million of you are less likely to see my stories and my posts.”

Today, the international model claimed in a statement that Instagram actively censors all of her posts relating to the Palestinian cause.

The young woman herself relayed numerous videos where the Israeli police can be seen beating up women, elderly men and children. Bella Hadid notably published a series of videos of the attacks that took place inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound last Friday.

“I urge you to watch each of these videos. Whether it’s a 12-year-old child being smothered by an adult or an elderly man on crutches, unable to fight back, being knocked to the ground. I challenge anyone to find a valid reason to justify these attacks? If you’re trying to find one, you’re the problem. thunders the young girl.

Bella Hadid also posted a video where we can see a man beaten up by the Israeli police in front of her son: “These are the people you are shooting at, you see? It is an abuse of power which, moreover, takes place during the holy month of Ramadan… How dare they?».

Hadid, who has more than 51 million followers on Instagram, has also challenged the social network which she accuses of censoring her content and taking sides “like the rest of the media, you really want to shut me up, me and all those who try to raise awareness about the Palestinian cause, @instagram, I will continue to advocate for peace, while showing factual information on how the Israel Defense Forces sent by the Israeli government attack innocent Palestinians. All this is a violation of human rights,” Hadid castigates.

Instagram’s “shadow ban” feature restricts a person’s access to a large number of followers. The purpose of this semi-censorship is, without blocking the user, to limit the propagation of the content that he seeks to convey.

On Instagram, it is common for public figures to regularly complain of being victims of “shadow ban”, a punishment inflicted by the application and which for a time excludes their account from the social network’s algorithm. The practice, although noticed by network users, is not yet officially recognized by social networks.

Bella Hadid and the Palestinian cause

This is not the first time that model Bella Hadid, following in the footsteps of her sister Gigi Hadid and her father Mohamed Hadid, has denounced the excesses of the Israeli government.

Last month, the American-Palestinian model graced the cover of the latest US issue of Vogue magazine, where she reiterated her support for her father’s country. Hadid said the Palestinian people deserved a place where “they felt at home” and condemned the Israeli government for its repressive occupation policy.

The interview was published just days after the magazine censored references to Palestine from an Instagram post by her sister, supermodel Gigi Hadid.

In addition to expressing herself regularly on this subject in the media, Bella Hadid has always openly expressed her opinion and her support for the Palestinian people.

In May 2021, the model marched through the streets of Brooklyn to speak out against Israeli oppression. Bella Hadid took part in a march in New York during a pro-Palestine demonstration. She is one of the few personalities to have openly shown her support and to have campaigned by relaying images of the demonstrations on her Instagram account.