Palestinian NGOs, solidarity with Boldrini of 13 Israeli personalities





Laura Boldrini, president of the Standing Committee on Human Rights in the World of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chamber – Ansa

Continue to discuss the decision of the “Standing Committee on Human Rights in the World”, body of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chamber chaired by Laura Boldini (Pd), to host the hearing, on December 20, by videoconference, of some representatives of two Palestinian organizations, Addameer And Al-Haq, which Israel has designated as terrorists as part of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (FLPL), an organization included by the United States, Canada and the European Union in the list of terrorist entities subject to measures.

The hearing – which took place, it was explained, “as part of the fact-finding investigation on Italy’s commitment in the international community for the promotion and protection of human rights and against discrimination” – had aroused a harsh reaction from ‘Israeli embassy in Italy, who said she was “shocked” by the fact that “a convicted terrorist and two terrorist organizations such as Al-Haq and Addameer were formally invited to speak before the Human Rights Subcommittee of the House”. The solidarity of 13 Israeli personalities reached Boldrini yesterday.

The embassy had noted in particular that there was one of the speakers Shawan Jabarin, “Director general of Al-Haq and convicted terrorist of the FLPL”. “About him – underlined the representation of the Jewish state – in 2009 the Israeli Supreme Court wrote that” he acts as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: sometimes as CEO of a human rights organization, other times as an activist in a ‘ terrorist organization that did not avoid murders and attempted murders “”.

Laura Boldrini had spoken of “allegations lacking sufficient supporting documentation”, specifying that Jabarin “is recognized as a respected human rights activist by organizations such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International”. Against his initiative, rumors of the Italian center-right. In particular, the Forza Italia deputy Andrea Orsini, Andrea Delmastro of the Brothers of Italy and the Lega expressed their bewilderment. While the Democratic Party has maintained a cautious attitude, perhaps aimed at defusing the controversy.

Thirteen Israeli personalities, including Elie Barnavi, former Israeli ambassador to France, Ilan Baruch, former Israeli ambassador to South Africa e Avraham Burg, former speaker of the Knesset, in an open letter they “deplored and strongly condemned” the “defamation campaign against the deputy”. The letter points out that Adameer and Al-Haq “are two of the six Palestinian NGOs that the Israeli government banned as terrorist organizations on 19 October, despite not presenting any concrete and credible evidence to support them”. The signatories speak of “politically motivated criminalization”, with the aim of “destroying and depriving of funding human rights NGOs that are dedicated to non-violent resistance against the Israeli occupation by defending the human rights of Palestinians”. The letter ends with an appeal to European parliamentarians “to actively defend the civil and parliamentary space for the defense of human rights in Palestine”.