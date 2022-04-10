Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid condemns Tel Aviv bombing

Openly anti-Israeli supermodel Gigi Hagid on Saturday slammed last week’s deadly terror attack in Tel Aviv, saying it harmed the Palestinian national cause and disappointed all Palestinians who want peace.

Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, posted a message on his Instagram account after an armed Palestinian killed three Israelis in a gun attack that took place Thursday evening in Tel Aviv and which also caused several injuries.

“I would like to say that terrorism goes against the true message of the Free Palestine Movement,” she wrote to her 73 million followers.

Receive our free daily edition by email so you don’t miss any of the best news Free registration!

“What happened in Tel Aviv is a tragedy and it is also a disappointment for all Palestinians who demand peace and justice for all – regardless of religion, race or politics.”

“Innocent Israelis do not deserve death. It doesn’t help. That’s not the answer,” Hadid added.

She also offered her condolences to the families of the deceased.

Hadid and her sister Bella, who is also a model, have had harsh words for the Jewish state in the past.

Last month, Gigi Hadid compared Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to Israeli control in the West Bank.

“I promise to donate all the money I will earn from the Fall 2022 runway shows to those who are currently suffering from the war in Ukraine and I will also continue to support those who are going through the same. in Palestine,” she wrote.

Gigi, the older of the two sisters, who has posed for several covers of voguehad in the past told her followers in a post that it “is not possible to stand up for racial equality, women’s rights and LGBT rights, to condemn corrupt and violent regimes and other injustices while choosing to ignore the oppression of the Palestinians”.

The three victims of the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv, April 7, 2022. From left to right: Tomer Morad, Eytam Magini and Barak Lufen. (Credit: Courtesy)

Tomer Morad and Eytam Magini, 27-year-old childhood friends from Kfar Saba, were killed when the Palestinian gunman opened fire in a Tel Aviv bar on Thursday night.

Barak Lufan, 35, a father of three who was seriously injured in the attack, later succumbed to his injuries.

Ten people were injured in the attack at the Ilka bar on Dizengoff Street – and six remain in hospital. Three are said to be in moderate condition and three are being treated for minor injuries.

Raad Hazem, the terrorist who carried out the attack with a firearm, was killed after being found on Friday morning by security forces after a major manhunt.

This is the fourth attack to have mourned the Jewish state in recent weeks. Attacks had thus been committed in Bnei Brak, Beer Sheva and Hadera.

AFP contributed to this article.