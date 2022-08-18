News

Palestinians' unusual criticism of armed groups fighting Israel

  Anna Foster
  BBC News, Middle East correspondent

A poster with the face of the girl Layan al-Shaair, one of the victims of the latest wave of violence that shook Gaza

Hala did not know the danger that was coming when she took her children to the beach. Ella Layan’s nine-year-old daughter had asked her to play in the sand and cool off in the sea.

While the family was traveling at full speed in a tuk-tuk (a motorcycle adapted to carry several passengers and that works as taxis in the Middle East and Asia) they passed through a camp of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad armed group. And at that moment one fell israeli bomb.

A shell fragment pierced Layan’s neck, bleeding him to the ground. Despite being treated in an Israeli hospital for a week, the little girl passed away.

“I’m supposed to be strong because I am the mother of a martyr, but the wars I have seen have had a huge impact on me and my family. all this makes me hate living in GazaHala told the BBC, holding a small stuffed animal that her late daughter received as a gift for performing in a Palestinian dance performance.

