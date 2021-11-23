Palihapitiya sells 15% of its stake in SoFi

This week the CEO of Social Capital Chamath Palihapitiya sold 15% of the position held by his company in SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) to “build cash reserves” and “finance various new investments”.

What happened

Palihapitiya said on Twitter on Thursday that while the markets are doing very well and different segments like stocks, cryptocurrencies, art and “almost everything” appear to be at an all-time high, it’s not all “green light”.

2 / This week we sold down ~ 15% of our position in $ SOFI to fund recent investments in technologies that will shape our future – such as Mitra Chem, @__spectral, @Syndica_io. We’re proud to back $ SOFI and still hold ~ 85% of our original stake. – Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) November 18, 2021

Palihapitiya, who is also president of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE), underlined the record high inflation reached, stating: “We are printing more money than ever and there is talk of more stimulus on the way.”

The owner of the Golden State Warriors basketball team wrote, “I wonder what all this means and what I should do, if I have to do something.”

In Thursday’s after-hours session, SoFi Technologies shares fell 1.31% to $ 20.30 after closing the regular session down 2.6% to $ 20.57.

Because it is important

SoFi Technologies went public in May after the merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V, the special purpose acquisition company of Palihapitiya.

Palihapitiya noted that there are still some areas of the market such as climatology, life sciences and alternative finance that are “ripe for opportunities”; the king of the SPACs revealed that he wonders if he should not shift risk from listed to unlisted markets, adding that this is why Social Capital has decided to sell nearly 15% of its stake in SoFi.

In addition to creating cash reserves, Palihapitiya said it will finance several new investments in unlisted companies, mentioning Mitra Chem, a company involved in the production of new generation batteries in the United States, Spectral, a company related to building the FICO score for Web3, e Syndica, an entity analogous to a Web 3 version of the Amazon Web Services division of Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).

In particular, Palihapitiya mentioned “two entrepreneurs” who this year are getting “the stakes off the table” to the extent of over $ 10 billion and more.

Two major entrepreneurs who recently sold billions of dollars worth of stock are the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk and the president of Amazon Jeff Bezos, but Palihapitiya did not expressly mention any names in his note.

Palihapitiya, who once warned against selling Tesla shares, pulled out of his position in the automaker in September; Palihapitiya is known for being a supporter of Tesla, Amazon and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

