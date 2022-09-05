Palliative care: good training is essential for treating patients

According to data collected by the Spanish Society for Palliative Care (SECPAL), less than 52,000 people received specialized palliative care during 2017. No less than 77,698 people, and indirectly their families, did not have access to this type of care. A figure that has remained constant and that keeps the health professional in suspense.

This same report deals with the issue of the lack of training specialization. “In recent years we have witnessed with astonishment transfer contests in which perfectly trained and involved professionals have been replaced by others without training, without taking into account the people and families to whom our care is directed. Or (scarce) resources have been created without a specific profile of the professional”.

That is why specialized training in palliative care is revealed as essential in the treatment of people who face complex medical problems. Some care that helps the patient to mitigate the pain and its secondary effects (among which are the psychological problems derived from the disease) as well as the needs of the caregivers.

That is why good training in this care, when not excellent, is imperative.

A master’s degree without borders for universal palliative care, aimed at palliative care for people with all types of advanced chronic diseases, in all services

Aimed at medical and nursing staff, the ICO/UVic Master’s Degree in Palliative Care for People with Advanced Illnesses at the University of Vic and the Central University of Catalonia provides the appropriate specialization sought in the treatment of people with chronic and terminal illnesses . Its objective is to train professionals in the field of Medicine and Nursing to provide them with the appropriate skills in care practice and in research within the field of palliative care.

A Master’s degree that, now in 2022, becomes international after two decades of experience, with leadership shared by prestigious organizations such as ICO/UVic Barcelona, ​​PALLIUM Buenos Aires and IMDOCP Oaxaca, with the support of SECPAL and the Latin American Association of care palliative. It is an advanced level Master that takes into account, in addition to the importance of care itself, research and quality improvement, participatory methodologies, tutoring with experts from around the world and the possibility of doing practicums in all countries. .

These professional studies are blended, with most sessions online. For students who so wish, there is the possibility of completing the Master in hybrid mode, with face-to-face sessions in Vic (Barcelona) or Buenos Aires (Argentina). It can be taken in one or two years and allows the participation of professionals from both Spain and Latin America. Palliative care knows no borders.

The registration period is now open. In addition, to facilitate access to the Master, bonuses are contemplated for registration of members of organizations and services of palliative care and other conditions. Right now, 50% of the Master’s places are already occupied and they are very limited.

The Master will begin in October this year and will last until June 2023, combining asynchronous and synchronous activities, organized in 12 modules of 12 hours each on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The teaching team

The ICO/UVic Master in Palliative Care for People with Advanced Illnesses is directed by professors Xavier Gómez Batiste, professor at the UVIC/UCC Faculty of Medicine, professor Gustavo de Simone, from the Pallium Institute in Argentina, and professor Uria Guevara, from the Faculty of Medicine, Benito Juárez Autonomous University in Oaxaca, Mexico. These are international leaders in palliative care, who have introduced a vision of systemic palliative care as a universal right.

The teaching team is made up of more than 80 doctors, nurses, psychologists and social workers from all over the world.

Areas of care and professional opportunities

70% of the students of our master’s degree improve their professional position, the majority to dedicate themselves to specific palliative care, or in all kinds of services. They will provide students with the necessary skills to access different professional opportunities, among which palliative care units, social health centers and residential centers stand out, as well as home care programs and support teams (PADES). All this through a curricular content that covers all aspects of this type of care, such as communication and emotional, social and spiritual care, how the patient can deal with pain, as well as research in palliative care.

If you need more information about this Master, go to the official page of the Chair of palliative care.

This content has been developed by UE Studio, a creative branded content and content marketing firm from Unidad Editorial, for Fundació Balmes.