Palmeiras sets new price for nugget Endrick

He is only 16 years old, but Endrick is already a real star in Brazil, breaking a lot of precocity records. And inevitably, the Palmeiras striker caught the eye of the biggest European teams. For months already, we have been talking about a duel between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​​​as was the case for Neymar ten years ago. Better, the PSG would have already formulated a first offer of 20 million euros according to the Iberian press.

Information denied in Brazil, where it is still explained that even if there has been no concrete proposal, PSG is indeed hot to enlist the nugget. Luis Campos would even have gone to supervise the player, who cannot leave his country until 2024, once he turns 18. And now the daily brand now reveals new information about the one who is probably the most coveted youngster on the planet.

A relatively affordable price

The Spanish daily thus indicates that Palmeiras is asking for an amount between 35 and 40 million euros for his player. In addition to confirming the Parisian interest, the media indicates that in this file, there is a big favorite: Real Madrid. The club from the Spanish capital, which has traveled the Brazilian market extensively in recent years, would have taken the lead. There’s no deal yet, but Florentino Pérez’s stable have grown considerably closer to the teenager’s entourage in recent weeks.

An offer has yet to be made, and everything should accelerate in the coming days, according to information from the Spanish publication. PSG and FC Barcelona, ​​​​like all the other clubs concerned, must therefore act quickly or risk seeing Endrick follow the same trajectory as his compatriots Vinicius Jr or Rodrygo Goes…