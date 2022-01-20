Palmeri: “Dybala, Juve are now afraid of Marotta. And Paulo with Inter … “

So the reporter on Joya: “Now Juve are really afraid of the move: before they felt they could lead the game, now Dybala’s lifting of the chin is worrying”

In the course of his editorial for TMW, Tancredi Palmeri, reporter, spoke thus of the future of Paulo Dybala, which, according to him, is increasingly a concrete objective for Inter: “The situation is basically that, the Marottata consisting of a notification of interest for Dybala and moreover under Joya’s conditions, without necessarily formulating a concrete offer ; it is to keep open all the ways favorable to Inter, whether it is really the arrival of Dybala, or simply the action of discreet disturbance that leads Juve to take an exorbitant and hasty choice, precluding the purchase of Vlahovic.

It is not known whether Marotta’s ultimate goal is really to land Dybala on Appiano, basically diverting the salaries of Alexis Sanchez and Vidal to him, or simply to put pressure on Juventus to choose in a hurry as he did with Kulusevski.

But now Juve are really afraid of the move: before they felt they could lead the game, complete with assorted arrows from Arrivabene; now the raising of the chin of Dybala worries, because imagine the reaction of the Juventus people if after losing Marotta and Conte in favor of the archenemies, now they should also lose their future captain, and to zero!

Juventus has already changed its internal communication with Dybala: and the meeting that was to be ‘in the future’ has become ‘in February’. However, Dybala also begins to fear for his own future: because in truth he does not say no to Inter, but he would not want to leave Juve, and such a traumatic tear he did not think could become so concrete. Marottata brought the two interlocutors in front of reality, which neither of them declares to the other: neither Juve nor Dybala have other cards in hand, and at this point they begin to be afraid of being left without alternatives only with scraps to throw at the game table “, he concludes.

January 20, 2022 (change January 20, 2022 | 00:14)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link