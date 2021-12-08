Palmeri on TMW: “Juve-Dybala, fear”

Colleague Tancredi Palmeri spoke about the Champions League but also about Paulo Dybala in his editorial today for TMW. Her words: “Having reached 60 minutes from qualifying for the Round of 16 for Milan is still a great victory. It is because of how the group had turned out; it is for the group itself regardless, where he started from pot 4 and had the misfortune to find three opponents all stronger or used to the knockout phase; it is so because of the way Milan interpreted and played it, actually failing only the match at San Siro against Porto, then always being up to or well beyond their limits.

This Champions League justifies the Scudetto for Milan: not that the victory is automatic of course, God forbid, but it tastes like preparation to finally mentally hold up in the melee, where last year it was hopelessly missed.

Provided, however, that you never lose humility, because the average level of the Milan squad cannot really afford it. And if you think about it this happened against Liverpool: it was team B – but still Liverpool eh – and having given away two goals out of two blunders (one defensive, and the other of the goalkeeper), moreover on one occasion similar, it is truly amazing. Take Maignan: excellent goalkeeper, but it almost seems that in every parade, even if only normal, he should be exalted beyond belief almost to convince oneself that it is fortunate that Donnarumma is gone. It is a rather childish attitude of a certain part of the AC Milan world, and it certainly does not help the beautiful mission of effort that awaits Pioli.

Inter’s game is there: fantastic First Half at the Bernabeu, played by keeping Real Madrid in their own trocar, and going to catch the tall opponents with 7 men in the first thirty meters. Real Madrid only once in 14 years of Champions at home had they suffered as many shots in the First Half, as many as 13, as Bayern did in 2012. But in the end Inter lost net because they disappear in the Second Half, because Barella goes crazy and will now make him pay for his absence at least in the first leg of the Round of 16, and because he is unable to have the same mental consistency when returning to the field.

Yet there are only 6 teams that are certainly stronger than Inter in Europe: Bayern, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool. PSG. Four of these six, Inter will have among the seven possible of the draw, and to go further we need to be more cold.

Atalanta is rightly playing their chances against Villarreal. But going out would not be a tragedy: for hunger, squad and play risks being the real candidate for the title. Because if Inter are stronger, Atalanta can be more carefree. After all, I had already written a month ago that Atalanta, coming out of the Champions League, could really think about the Scudetto: it seemed madness, when the delay gap was double-digit; let alone now …

Allegri makes Dybala play with Malmoe to give him minutes, but the question is still very delicate: as I anticipated last week, Dybala’s contract is slow in coming both for the well-known problems of Juventus, and because someone in society begins to think that it can be wiser to direct the budget on Vlahovic, if forced to choose.

To date, Dybala remains likely to be renewed with Juve: but probable does not mean safe… “.