Palmi, the Tonnara will become the Calabrian capital of outdoor fitness

“Another gift is coming to the city.” Word of the mayor Giuseppe Ranuccio announcing the start of the works that will “soon lead our Tonnara to host the first true inclusive fitness area on the seafront in Calabria. A real pearl for sports enthusiasts, which will offer new recreational services as well as decoration ». The approved project concerns the works, which started yesterday, relating to the redevelopment of a portion of the waterfront through the construction of a social infrastructure, consisting of an equipped, fully accessible area for fitness and leisure at the service of the Tonnara district. of sportsmen, tourists and users of the municipal coastal strip, with particular attention to the theme of social inclusion, attention to vulnerable people, accessibility and disability

“The intervention – explains the mayor – is the result of a ministerial funding thanks to which we will create the first inclusive fitness area in Calabria in the heart of the seafront and it is something that will be useful not only from a sporting but also a playful point of view. and will give everyone the opportunity, being open and free, to use the equipment present. But there is another aspect that I would like to underline: the improvement from the point of view of the decor of the area. What we are doing will embellish our seafront because once the intervention is completed it will give a really nice glance ».

Read the full article in the printed edition of Gazzetta del Sud – Calabria

