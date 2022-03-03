Palmiche will not replace coffee in Cuba, says official press

In recent hours, information has been circulating on the Internet that, given the shortage of coffee and peas, Cuba would use the palmiche to make a substitute for the popular drink.

Osmel de la Cruz Cala, director of the Asdrúbal López Coffee Processing Company, in Guantánamo, told the official press that this is false. In that company, the largest coffee exporter on the island, they only work with coffee. According to the manager, they ensure quality at all times and comply with ISO standards.

De la Cruz also said that it is not only in Cuba where coffee is mixed with peas, because in other countries it is also a very common practice. Even coffee can be found combined with beans and other grains.

However, the fruit of the Royal Palm is not appropriate for these purposes, he noted. The palm kernel has a high fat content, and could not be mixed with coffee. Nor could a pleasant drink be made from this fruit to replace coffee, with a taste so deeply rooted in Cubans.

Of coffee and other absences

Cuba is experiencing an acute crisis, and it is becoming difficult to access a wide variety of food. In some cases, such as eggs and milk, prices reach astronomical figures. The same thing happens with coffee, and the huge queues to buy it when it is sold in foreign currency are proof of this.

The Asdrúbal López Coffee Processing Company has its cultivation areas in the mountainous areas of the provinces of Guantánamo and Holguín. Most of the production is destined for export to around twenty countries where Cuban coffee is coveted. The same could be said of the Caribbean nation, only that its inhabitants do not have the same luck to obtain it.

Osmel de la Cruz Cala himself specified that only a small part of the production of the company he directs is sold to the Ministry of the Food Industry. In this way, the coffee that the population acquires through the supply book in the warehouses is made.