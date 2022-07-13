Paloma Valencia warns possible risks of the Petro tax

Gustavo Petro, president-elect, has already appointed his finance minister and the director of Dian. The appointments begin to shape the tax reform project of the incoming government. It is known that the collection is expected to be between 50 and 75 billion pesos, which worries several sectors due to a possible considerable increase in taxes.

Paloma Valencia, a senator who is emerging as one of the heads of the opposition in Colombia, warned about the possible repercussions of the tax hike proposed by Petro.

Welcome to the Petro government:

“Welcome to the Petro government: the guarantees of private property are ending and taxes will be at such high levels that it will end the possibilities of investment in Colombia”, the senator from the Democratic Center published on her Twitter account.

He not only criticized the next tax reform. The senator was also tough on two key ministers of the Petro administration: Carolina Corcho, Minister of Health, and Cecilia López, Minister of Agriculture. In the first place, she criticized the knowledge and intentions of the psychiatrist who causes controversy due to her proposal to eliminate the EPS.

“After reading the interviews with the appointed Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, I was very concerned. He has low understanding of the system. He speaks of cost overruns by intermediaries. On the contrary, intermediation has allowed low health costs in Colombia”, criticized the opposition senator.

To his comment, he added a position against the rethinking of the health system: “The problem of coverage and health care is not solved by ending the EPS, but by improving incentives.”

In turn, he criticized the fact that the plan of the new Minister of Agriculture lies in increasing taxes to force the sale of land to the State.

“The designated minister Cecilia López and the government team that proposes an agrarian reform using high taxes to force sales, are not going to improve the countryside. The result will be the impoverishment of the countryside, today everyone stops investing”, trill.

Tax on cell phone plans and sugary drinks

Among the plans of the government of Gustavo Petro to increase collection, two ideas from two of the ministers appointed by the president-elect stand out. Patricia Ariza, Minister of Culture, recommended a tax on low-cost cell phone plans.

According to the official, the objective is to finance several projects and programs of that portfolio with the extra resources that are collected with this tax. In addition, she indicated that cell phone plans in Colombia produce a great deal of capital, which should be better used.

Although the tax is currently for postpaid plans with a value greater than 152,000 pesos, now it would become for plans greater than 38,000 + VAT, that is, 45,000 pesos.

For her part, Carolina Corcho, Minister of Health, proposes reviving the debate on the tax on sugary drinks.

“Taxes on sugary drinks, in addition to having a favorable impact on public health, because they discourage the consumption of soft drinks and sugar, and reduce chronic non-communicable diseases, could be a collection option for the Colombian health system”, said the incoming minister.

According to the new official, the next tax reform, a priority for the caucus of the Historical Pact, must take into account the resources needed by health in Colombia. Everything indicates that the tax on soft drinks, teas, soft drinks, sports drinks and juices would be the backbone of collection for this sector.