Palomero Forecast (Premiere from August 16 to 31) : Cinescopia

Premieres on August 18

Stairway to Hell (The Cellar, Ireland, 2022)

goes for: billboard

Do you remember the little girl from the girl next door? Well, he came back! In the form of an Irish horror slop. Elisha Cuthbert plays a mother who loses her daughter in the basement, only to realize that the little girl has been kidnapped by an evil and bastard entity. The main problem with this misguided “horror” is its inability to scare due to the repetition of its elements, where its director and screenwriter, brendan muldowney, is only dedicated to copying from other much more effective and interesting tapes. If we add to this that the güerita has never been a good actress, plus a promotional trailer that denotes a horrifying photography and montage, we will definitely have to turn this mess around.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Japan, 2022)

goes for: billboard

22nd film of the saga of dragon ball (not counting specials and OVAS) and the second focused on the “Super” season, which has revived the mood of the kids in a genki lady brand “instinct” full of nostalgia. Taking elements from the original Dragon Ball, the script by Akira Toriyama brings back “The Red Patrol”, in an evolution that seemed more like a new serial arc, but due to its compactness, it disappoints in a certain way by not adequately developing some arcs of new and old characters. Likewise, the omission of Goku stands out, focusing more on the followers of Piccolo and Gohan, characters who, beyond their fights, have shone better in the dramatic tone of their “father and son” relationship.

Fighting for my life (The Survivor, United States, 2022)

goes for: billboard

(CERTIFICATE) Premiered in April on HBO, let us remember that despite its irregularity, Barry Levinson He proved to be one of the most interesting filmmakers of the 90s, stepping out of the Hollywood mold a bit by knowing how to channel a critique of the system and the values ​​of gringo society. Several of these narrative advantages are repeated in this modest but good drama, which escapes from “tragedy porn” to carry out another effective sports biopic (just a little increased sensitivity). Foster’s performance manages to capture the interest and express the emotions of his “underdog”, who this time not only fights against the system, but also with his past in a concentration camp. It is not the best of the year, but it is an increase in Levinson’s ki.

Premieres on August 19

365 More Days (Poland, 2022)

goes for: Netflix

Precisely as if it were the pornographic industry, not even four months have passed and yet another “filthy” sequel to the 2020 porn soap opera has arrived, which set the hormone on twenty-somethings and scandalized (or returned the fire of passion) to the copetonas ladies. Directed again by Barbara Bialowas, this Polish “Shadows of Grey” has less history and production than an “xvideos” or “sexmex” short, pretending to be just one more option to pull or rub the neck of the goose (or the animal of your choice). Half an hour in the incognito mode of your computer is healthier and more effective than seeing this stupidity.

Premieres on August 25

Nope (Nope, United States, 2022)

goes for: billboard

credits: Third feature film of “OVERVALUED” jordan peele, director that if he farts and says it was terrifying, they applaud him! stars Daniel Kaluya (who always does not retire from acting), along with Keke Palmer, David Keith Y Steve Yeun

what is it about: Two farmers in a remote California town discover something unusual and terrifying that is happening to their animals.

Proceedings: Already released in the United States, Peele as usual has received mixed reviews, generating for the third time the debate between his fans and detractors

Forecast: Peele may have a ki similar to that of Picolo as a writer, but his tone of humor and direction doesn’t even reach Yamcha’s ki. Again, the comedy does not allow the proposed suspense and terror to advance, allowing an anti-climax that is made up by the good technical and visual intentions that always captivate his inflated films. Peele never finds the way to direct his socio-racial metaphor and criticism, making another film lacking internal logic, but this time at least entertaining and with the necessary tension to cause interest. Too bad about his cast, we can assure you that “Nope” may be just a launch of his undeniably creative talent, but also the confirmation of him as a poor director.

.

Curious fact: Peele confirmed that the designs of his creature(s) were based on the angels of Neon Genesis Evangelionwhile the main plot influence comes from “Close Ecounters of the Third Kind”

After: Infinite love (After Ever Happy, United States 2022)

goes for: billboard

Nefarious and stupid teenage melodrama that already has four plot aberrations. In the first (2019), two young people who hate each other later fall in love; in the second (2020), she doubts that he is good, but he is good and they no longer doubt; in the third (2021), she is crazy with anxiety and again they separate but get back together; and in this fourth, they meet again and re-analyze if they love each other so they can be together. Wow! Damn castrating and toxic little faces. It’s not there! Realize friends, that these movies are worse than a transition chapter of Dragon Ball GT. directs Castle Landonan insect with a ki too low

Premieres on August 26

Time for me (Me Time, United States, 2022=

goes for: Netflix

John Hamburg, a damn insect with a lower ki than Mr. Satan, and responsible for some of the worst and most rogue comedies of recent years, finds in the Netflix toilet the opportunity to shit on the audience again. Very nice but come to the bottom, Mark Walhberg Y Kevin Hart star in the story of a father who, finally enjoying a weekend free from his responsibilities, children and wife, decides to contact a new friend to spend self-destruction with excesses and absurd adventures. A kind of “What happened yesterday?” with parental traumas and midlife crisis, this is another dumb American movie of the lot

Nemesis (Samaritan, United States, 2022)

goes for: amazon prime

First superhero for Sylvester Stallone (second if we count the horrifying Dredd), based on an “original” script by Bragi F. Schut, responsible for an alarming series of clunkers including “Escape Room” and “Season of the Witch.” The inability of the script could be solved with good sequences of action, violence and blood by its director, a julius avery which gained some relevance with “Overlord”, applauded for its cheekiness and inventiveness around the chewed up subgenre of zombies. Stallone plays an old, retired superhero with a facial problem as a result of excessive botox injection, who will have to return to save a child and the entire city. Still, he sounds better than Netflix’s entire fortnightly offering.

Effervescent Seoul (South Korea, 2022)

goes for: Netflix

Korean fast and furious eighties, I don’t know if the brazen copy of Toreto’s family is the worst, or the cynical nostalgic adaptation where a group of car racers is involved in a fraud during the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Directed by Hyun-Sung Moon, the other problem is how incoherent its “fast” concept is against its inadequate duration of more than 130 minutes, a characteristic that threatens to overexpose its characters (who seem to come out of the BTS band) and turns and turns to their conflict. Her recommendation is to send her to fuck her mother fast and furious.

The Boss (Spain, 2022)

goes for: Netflix

Opera prima of Frank Torres, tells us the story of a girl who, upon becoming pregnant and seeing her promising future cut short, her boss proposes that she keep the baby in exchange for continuing her career. Despite showing interesting visual and narrative elements, especially in the resolution of her conflict and twist, the reality is that Fran Torres will need a lot more training to increase her ki and be able to deal with these complex metaphors without falling into some absurdities and Common places. The one that does bring a ki worthy of Android 18, she is the veteran Aitana Sanchez-Gijonwhich even seems to squeeze the last drop of credibility out of the run-down script

I Was Here (I Came By, UK, 2022)

goes for: Netflix

Iranian’s third feature film Babak Anvari, who has dramatically lowered his ki like Krillin after two resounding flops on the big screen, finding refuge in the streaming underworld to procreate his latest churro, a thriller about a “graffiti artist” who likes to paint high-elite houses, and who at the same time Finding a dark secret in one of them puts all his loved ones in danger. In short, we could take it as the last chance for Anvari, who despite his setbacks has shown some wisdom in handling terror, especially when creating dark atmospheres. The cast, for its part, is made up of a good mid-range warrior with an acceptable ki: Kelly MacDonald, George MacKay and Hugh Bonneville

