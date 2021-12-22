Palomino active, Giroud no. The rule is clear (and requires fair play) – Corriere.it

from Paolo Casarin

Offside is the only rule that forces players to move in a reasoned and collective way. And it obliges us to demand fair regulatory applications in order to think of football as an intelligent, fair and creative movement

Football had the need, immediately after birth, of the offside rule. He drew from it the wisdom and the limits to guide the disordered physicality of the twenty-two: in short, the balance of forces and deployments on the field. And he demanded, since 1850, a large space to prepare the assault on the areas, where the goal is born and where the loyalty imposed accompanied the final phase: it is legitimate to affirm that football was born as a school of fair-play.

Offside a word of military origin, it is equivalent to outside one’s own department. When a soldier is no longer in force, he loses all rights. As in football when a player is out of the game he loses the right to receive the ball or to participate in the game. The offside rule helped to defend the spirit of loyalty. Not only that, offside is the only rule that forces players to move in a reasoned and collective way. It also obliges all of us fans to evaluate and demand fair regulatory applications in order to think of football as an intelligent, fair and creative movement.

Having said that, in Atalanta-Roma Palomino’s position was active offside, while in Milan-Napoli Giroud, who finished without fouls under Juan Jesus, was forced to inactivity. Football can remain an example of loyalty. Also today.