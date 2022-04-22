Pálpito: Explained ending of the Colombian Netflix series | What happened and what does it mean | The Marked Heart Ending Explained | Shows | FAME

WARNING, SPOILER ALERT. Starring Michel Brown, Lucía Domínguez and Sebastián Martínez, “Hunch” is a Colombian series of Netflix which tells the story of Simón, a man who leads a quiet life with his wife Valeria and two children, until after a romantic night some men kidnap and murder the love of his life.

Meanwhile, Camila, a talented photographer, suffers a heart attack on her wedding day and needs a heart transplant to survive. Although she no longer has hope, her fiancé Zacarias de Ella is in charge of finding the ideal “donor”, even though that means getting involved with an organ trafficking organization.

While Simón is determined to take revenge on those involved in the murder of his wife, Camila becomes obsessed with discovering the identity of her donor. Both meet at a concert and begin to feel something inexplicable even before knowing the truth.

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE END OF “PÁLPITO”?

When Camila discovers that she has the heart of Simón’s wife, she decides to get away from him, she questions her feelings and suspects Zacarías’ involvement in her transplant. Meanwhile, her husband must deal with the blackmail of the organ trafficking organization, which wants to make deals with the future president.

For his part, Simón continues his investigation despite the dangers involved in tracking down the culprits. But every time he finds a clue, those involved take it upon themselves to get rid of them. With no other options, he infiltrates Sarmiento’s organization.

Thanks to a hacker, Camila discovers that Zacarías is also guilty. After confronting him, she looks for Simón to tell him the truth, but things don’t go as she expected, since her scar gives her away and she ends up in the hospital, handcuffed and accused of the crime.

But that is not the only thing that the protagonist of “Hunch” must be taken care of. Her daughter Samantha gets involved in various problems after meeting Tomás, a drug addict who works with Mariachi and Sarmiento. For trying to defend her boyfriend, Sam is caught by the organ trafficking organization.

WHAT DOES THE END OF “PÁLPITO” MEAN?

Fortunately, Simón discovers it in time and together with the police rescues Samantha. For her part, Camila talks to the police and denounces her husband, but Zacarias is not arrested because the policeman who seemed to be on Simón’s side actually worked for the organization, that is, he set Mariachi and Garabato free, and got rid of several tests.

However, he made a mistake and one of the officers he attacked survived and told everything. While most of those implicated are arrested, Cárdenas becomes the new president, but refuses to make any deals with Sarmiento, who vows revenge on Zacarias.

The next day, Camila appears at a lake. However, it was only a plan to escape from her husband and start a new life, however, Zacarias soon finds out about it, thanks to Sarmiento, who is in prison. What will happen in a second season of “Hunch”?