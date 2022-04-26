Venezuelan writer Leonardo Padrón wrote on his Twitter account how excited he is because his creation for Netflix, Hunchbecame the most watched series on the platform this Monday.

«It’s official! Pálpito is currently the most watched Netflix series in the world. Joy and gratitude in high doses,” Padrón wrote in a tweet.

While on Instagram, actor Michel Brown expressed his happiness at the great achievement with which the series started the day. “We wake up today with this great news, I applaud each one of those who did an impeccable job in this series that today becomes the number 1 series in the world on Netflix,” he highlighted in the image caption.

Hunch, Netflix’s number 1 series

The congratulations were joined by different users of social networks, who applauded the fact that their work is being recognized around the world.

One of the users of the social network, @bereyto, wrote: «Congratulations! It is a gift of quality and excellence that you are giving to the whole world. In Venezuela we enjoy your soap operas, programs and series; now it’s the rest of the world’s turn.”

Hunch is a series that narrates the life of Camila, a photographer who takes a long time to arrive at her wedding and later suffers a heart attack that makes her pass out in the middle of the ceremony. Upon arrival at the hospital, the doctors explain that they must perform a heart transplant quickly, but she has been on a long waiting list for donors for three years.

However, Zacarías, who handles shady business, claims that he will get his beloved fiancée a heart at any cost. She does not know that behind a heart, there is a dangerous organ trafficking network in which Zacarías will now enter.

It’s official! #Hunch is currently the most watched Netflix series in the world.

Joy and gratitude in high doses. pic.twitter.com/Rag36LYNDp – Leonardo Padrón (@Leonardo_Padron) April 26, 2022

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!