Pálpito: the actors who are a couple in the Colombian series and in real life | Michelle Brown | Margarita Munoz | Netflix series | nnda nnlt | FAME

“Hunch” is a series that in a short time became a success on Netflix. Since its premiere on April 20, 2022, this production has become the favorite of the public and it is very striking not only for its argument, but also for the couples in real life that are part of the cast of actors.

MORE INFORMATION: The reaction of the protagonists of “Pálpito” to its worldwide success

It should be noted that “Hunch” is a series produced in Colombia and is characterized by having high doses of action, drama and romance where the main axis is the trade in organs. Precisely the character Camila she is the one who receives a heart transplant in order to live, although she does not know who the donor was.

After the success of “the queen of flow” Y “woman-fragranced coffee”, the platform of Netflix chose to bet on a new Colombian series entitled “Hunch”, which tells the story of Simon, a man who is hell-bent on revenge on the organ trafficking organization that murdered his wife and on the person who now has the heart of Valeria.

MORE INFORMATION: How does Ana Lucía Domínguez look like her character Camila from the series “Pálpito”

Actors leading the Netflix series “Pálpito” (Photo: Netflix)

The series also highlights the sentimental relationship between Valeria Duke Y Simon who are married and live happily.

It should be noted that in this ambitious production there are also actors who have united their hearts in real life. Know who they are.

THE ACTORS WHO ARE A COUPLE IN THE SERIES “PÁLPITO” AND IN REAL LIFE

In the series “Hunch” Valeria Y Simon Duke They had a very good sentimental relationship although the young woman will be the victim of an organ trafficking mafia. But just as they are a couple in fiction, they are also a couple in real life.

Michael Brown Y Margarita Munozwho embody Simon Y Valeriarespectively, and in real life they have been enjoying their love relationship for more than eight years.

Michel Brown and Margarita Muñoz have been married for eight years (Photo: Margarita Muñoz/Instagram)

Their great love is shouted from the rooftops and even on social networks where the actor dedicated a message.

“Any resemblance to reality is pure coincidence”, he expressed.

Juan Fernando Sánchez and Nina Rodríguez in their marriage (Photo: Nina Rodríguez/Instagram)

Another pair of actors that are part of the series is the one that integrates Juan Fernando Sanchez Y nina rodriguez. The actor is one of the most renowned artists in his country and has participated in different productions, while his wife Carolina ‘Little girl‘ Rodriguez He has also shown his talent as a singer.

In this series, the actor plays Sarmientoone of the men behind the organ trafficking gang, while Little girl interprets to the aunt of the children of Simon Y Valeria.

MORE INFORMATION: Michel Brown went from acting in “Pasión de gavilanes 2” to working with his wife in “Pálpito”

“PÁLPITO”, WILL IT HAVE ANOTHER SEASON?

The series starring Michel Brown, Lucía Domínguez and Sebastián Martínez premiered on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, but users of the streaming platform and fans of Colombian productions are already asking about a second season of “Hunch”. MORE DETAILS HERE.