Palù: ‘If the EMA anticipates the vaccine between 5 and 11 years, in Italy on Monday’ – Health

“Between today and tomorrow it is possible that Ema will bring forward the decision on the vaccine for the 5-11 year old group compared to the end of November” and if the European regulatory authority expresses itself between today, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow “I think it is very likely” get the green light in Italy next Monday. So the president of the Italian drug agency (Aifa), Giorgio Palù, to SkyTg24 answering a question about the date for the vaccine ok for the little ones, initially indicated by the EMA for next November 29th. For children, Palù explains, the picture is changing and “the risk of infection is becoming much higher than the risk of the vaccine”.

“Looking at the numbers, there is a growth in the contagion but it is not an exponential contagion as it was last year but with a linear trend. Some Regions are exceeding the critical threshold of hospitalizations in the medical and resuscitation area and this is why we must look very carefully at the evolution of the pandemic “.