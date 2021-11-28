Palu ‘, vaccine for children next week, also to my grandchildren – Health

The Covid vaccine for children will be approved next week and “I will have my grandchildren vaccinated as soon as it is available in Italy, the doses will arrive perhaps in mid-December. I will do so because the Delta variant has changed the situation in pediatric age. The American data and also those of the ISS show us that 30% of cases concern them, there are hospitalizations. I would ask parents to ask themselves this question: is there more risk with the vaccine or with the I would recommend looking at the pictures of those suffering from air hunger “: said Giorgio Palu ‘president of Aifa during the program” Mezz’Ora in più’ “.

“There are no scientific reasons for this alarm. From a virological point of view we need an accurate study and to evaluate the effects on vaccinated people from a few days to two weeks. For now we suspect it is more contagious but experiments will tell us if it is more virulent“.” A virus with all these mutations could be even less virulent “, said Palu ‘speaking of the Omicron variant.” This is a phenomenon that should be studied, there has been a virulent form of communication that borders on the hysteria. We are exposed to a pandemic coronavirus that is affecting a humanity that thrives on information “.