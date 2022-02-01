Paluani rekindles the ovens, the production of Easter cakes starts

Paluani resumes production.

Paluani announces the resumption of the production of Easter cakes which will see the dove of the line as protagonist Great Veil. The company that only a few months ago had asked for an arrangement with creditors, and which now finds itself rekindling the ovens for the Easter tradition classics, comes back to life.

“The full production of the Easter campaign started last Tuesday, which will feature our new line of Gran Velo doves – he declares Gianluca Cazzulo, Paluani commercial director –. These doves are born from the skill of our pastry chefs with a unique recipe and a still manual manufacturing process that maintains faith in the most ancient Italian tradition of leavened baked products. This will allow us to bring quality and value to the entire distribution chain but especially to our consumers who will have the opportunity to celebrate Easter with a particularly soft and delicate dove. The Great Veil doves will be offered in a new and elegant confectionery package embellished with hot gold ”

At the base of these recipes, as for all Paluani products, there are carefully selected ingredients such as fresh Italian milk, eggs from Italian free-range hens and natural butter, but above all the main feature of the product is to be found in the still manual processing of confectioners, bakers and leaveners who for decades have been the real protagonists of Paluani quality.