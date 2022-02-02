Paluani restarts with the Easter campaign: a Lombard entrepreneur interested in quotas | TgVerona

Paluani restarts: the Easter campaign has begun with the production of doves in the factory of the historic Veronese company. A departure that marks the end of the layoffs for the 57 employees, including clerks and workers.

“The full production of the Easter campaign started last Tuesday which will see our new line of Gran Velo doves as protagonist – declared Gianluca Cazzulo, Paluani commercial director – These doves are born from the skill of our pastry chefs with a unique recipe and a still working process. manual that maintains faith in the most ancient Italian tradition of leavened baked products. This will allow us to bring quality and value to the entire distribution chain but especially to our consumers who will have the opportunity to celebrate Easter with a particularly soft and delicate dove. The Gran Velo doves will be offered in a new and elegant confectionery package embellished with hot gold ”.

Meanwhile, as reported by the Corriere di Verona, an entrepreneur in the confectionery sector who comes from Lombardy is interested in entering Paluani. An entry based on the acquisition of the majority of the shares (100% or 80%).

“There is an expression of interest, we are continuing negotiations with the advisor, I am quite satisfied and serene: the entry will be as a shareholder and I can say that he will have an important majority”, the CEO of Paluani explained to Corriere. Luca Longaretti.