“Pam & Tommy”. In the first trailer the story of the sex tape that shocked the web – News

Hulu has streamed the first official trailer of Pam & Tommy, a series that tells the spread of what has become the famous sex tape starring Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe.

In 1996 the couple was, in fact, robbed by electrician Rand Gauthier. In addition to a large sum of money and possessions, Gauthier discovered that he had come into possession of a sex tape that the couple had recorded during their honeymoon in 1995. Gauthier, after several unsuccessful attempts to sell the video, posted it online and began. to spread quickly on the web.

The episode is remembered as the first famous example of how the internet can be used to harm people and how difficult it can be to stop this process once it starts.

The series, directed by Craig Gillespie, stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan in the role of the lead couple, and with them also Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman. The debut on Hulu is scheduled for February 2, 2022.

