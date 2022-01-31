Pam & Tommy, the director: the penis scene only possible thanks to Sebastian Stan | TV

We met Craig Gillespie, director of Pam & Tommy, who explained that the penis scene was only possible thanks to Sebastian Stan

Not even a year ago we interviewed Craig Gillespie on the occasion of the release of the least Disney Disney film of recent years, Cruella with Emma Stone. It’s not every day that you see a film produced by the House of Mickey Mouse, inspired by one of the studio’s best-known animated classics, which is a true celebration of the punk aesthetic and the legacy of Nina Hagen. All topics that we have had the opportunity to discuss with the filmmaker.

A few days ago, on the occasion of the virtual junket of Pam & Tommy, we were able to have another long chat with the director who told us everything about this highly anticipated Hulu production which, in Italy, will be available on Disney + in the Star section. And that, as we have also explained to you in our preview review, could also represent a very useful opportunity to activate parental control on the platform if you have young children who have access to the streaming platform. On the other hand, we are talking about a limited series in which Tommy Lee played by Sebastian Stan finds himself having a very constructive discussion with his penis. And that, as he told us the same Craig Gillespie, could only succeed thanks to Sebastian Stan’s acting performance.

Andrea Bedeschi: Hi Craig, it’s a pleasure to meet you again after Cruella. Congratulations to Pam & Tommy, I have seen all the episodes and I find it to be a really good series.

Craig Gillespie: Thanks! I’m glad they already showed you all for the interview.

AB: To begin with: what can you tell me about the collaboration with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, about how Pam & Tommy has been building?

CG: Personally, I joined the project quite late, if I remember correctly something like five or four months before we started shooting. They had been working on Pam & Tommy for a full five years and I had the great luxury of being able to review a series that already had a full script in its entirety. Which is somewhat rare. They had already done a tremendous job of telling this story and I immediately fell in love completely. The most exciting thing about working with Seth – who I have always loved – is that he is able to jump with great skill from drama to comedy, we have also seen him in a film like Steve Jobs. I found myself in this splendid situation in which he played a very dramatic role in an almost comic setting, where we are dealing with a plethora of decidedly absurd situations. Seeing him grappling with a dramatic role that didn’t have to go looking for the comic element of the scenes was a nice change.

AB: What was your personal idea about this Pam & Tommy sex tape affair at the time the events unfolded and how did it evolve today that you worked on a story that tells it?

CG: Honestly, the fascinating thing about this story is that I saw parallels with the Tonya Harding story. We all know the facts in a more or less peripheral way because it was the subject of every talk show, it was literally everywhere. And you found yourself making judgments and spitting out judgments without actually having a clue what really happened. The same thing that happened with Tonya Harding. Here we have to deal with the speculations made and understand that, on occasions like these, we all end up being a little complicit. For the way in which we consume, without really questioning it, the information that is given to us in the meal. And then we just shift our attention to something else without thinking at all about the people who have been directly and intimately touched by the thing. It’s a fascinating dynamic to explore.

AB: Why did you decide to personally direct the first three episodes? How did you work in choosing the other people who took turns directing the episodes?

CG: It’s interesting because, in a selfish way I would like to say, I wanted to work with all the actors that appear in the series, who are all and all extraordinary. The first revolves a lot around Seth, but then it was really important that, later on, a situation arose capable of establishing a real interest in Pam & Tommy, in their relationship. And the second episode is all about them. To their “exuberant” love story that was born in these four days spent in Cancún. I thought it was very important to the story that we were able to perfectly grasp the chemistry between them, what they felt for each other. Not a simple scenario because everything is so fast, unbridled, they met and married within a few tens of hours. Telling all of this in a way that could lead the audience to “Cheer for them”, being on their side, understanding their relationship so solid in the midst of all the madness of the context, between nightclubs, alcohol and drugs, was the foundation of the empathy towards them that develops on the show. The third episode is the one that brings back some balance between the various situations. We begin to get to know Pam & Tommy from a less excessive perspective, which I was very excited to be able to do. As for the other episodes, we needed to find filmmakers who were able to effectively explore all the different shades of the story. And Lake Bell is great at bouncing between the extremes of humor and drama. Even with Hannah Fidell, she had to deal with a very delicate episode, that of the deposition, and she did an extraordinary job, as had already happened with the series. A teacher. He was able to handle the tones and humanity of that episode with great skill. Finally there is Gwyneth Horder-Payton who has a resume that speaks for itself and is truly eclectic. I’m serious: the most difficult aspect of Pam & Tommy was the rich variety of shades needed to tell it and we needed filmmakers who had all the skill necessary to juggle it.

AB: When we talked about Cruella last year you told me, obviously joking, that you almost had to apologize to Disney because the film had a very punk and not very Disney tone. Now you will be on Hulu and Disney + in the Star section with Pam & Tommy not really sparing when it comes to explicit situations. Did you have the freedom to do whatever you wanted to do with the show?

CG: Hulu has been incredibly supportive. And yes, I was able to do everything I intended to do. Personally I have always approached Pam & Tommy with the idea of ​​doing only and exclusively what could be functional to the material we had to work with. History had to serve. And I am generally someone who tends not to worry until it is appropriate to do so. It was delightful to see that they were all incredibly supportive.

AB: It’s funny because it’s the second time in less than a year that I’ve found myself talking about fake penises with some Hollywood personality. The first was with Dave Bautista a few months ago. In any case. You already mentioned that animatronics were used for the scene where Tommy Lee talks to his penis, but what I want to know is: how do you work on a scene when an animatronic penis is involved that is slightly different than a puppet? in Yoda style?

CG: [Ridendo, ndr.] Well, you get a great performance range! Sebastian had to figure out where to place the balance of his performance, understand what I needed and what I wanted. But this is a moment that I wouldn’t have even remotely considered if I hadn’t had Sebastian Stan in the part of Tommy. He was able to take a moment like that incredibly seriously, to understand that he had to invest emotions in that conversation, at that precise moment. And that’s why it works. I’m honest: I wouldn’t have held the scene if I hadn’t known I was going to work with Sebastian.

AB: There is a lot of information available online about the theft of the tape, in large part thanks to the various reports made by Rand Gauthier. From this point of view, Pam & Tommy makes a timely report. But since Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson are not in the least involved in the making, how did you work to reconstruct their intimate, private moments, where none of us can know what they said to each other, what their emotions were …

CG: Robert D Siegel did an excellent job from a research point of view as well “Historical” so to speak about what happened. And you know, it has become one of those situations where you are dealing with a great ability to write a story well. You have to try to immerse yourself in that situation, to try to imagine yourself in the shoes of those who lived it, understand your characters in order to think about how they might have felt, the reactions they might have had. And then you have to assemble all these elements together by answering the question “How could this have gone?”, What could have been the backlash on them?

AB: Last question. Have you already started working on Cruella 2? Do you already know what you want to achieve with the film?

CG: I’m just telling you: yes. And then: no.

AB: A very diplomatic double answer!

Find all the information about Pam & Tommy in our tab!

BadTaste is also on Twitch!