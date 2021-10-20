Pamela Anderson, do you remember her? “Bankruptcy”, as it is forced to live today – Libero Quotidiano





Daniela Mastromattei October 20, 2021

Someone hardly remembers them, film, theater and television producers no longer look for them. And their phones remain silent. Some penniless because they squandered all their assets, some full of debt with the tax authorities or those who ended up on the streets after a divorce. Famous passed from the stars to the stables. It is difficult to stay on the crest of the wave for many years, especially in the entertainment world, where people live forever on the swing. And if you do not have a sense of proportion and ability to manage, many blow up with the complicity of bad teachers. Among the most requested stars by Hollywood in the nineties, it is said that Nicolas Cage was able to squander a $ 150 million fortune through “compulsive consumerism”.

The last fall last September 20 when, according to some witnesses, he was the protagonist of a dispute with the staff of a well-known restaurant in Las Vegas, in which he had entered in pitiful conditions: “He was in a very bad state and went around without shoes”. And to think that he had been renamed the Hollywood workaholic. You remember it Pamela Anderson, that lifeguard crash from the famous American series Baywatch? Her breathtaking beauty and her little angel face in front of the tax authorities were of no use. She was forced to file for bankruptcy in 2012. Then silence. Also Wesley Snipes actor of many American action films and antagonist of Michael Jackson in the music video of the song Bad, directed by Martin Scorsese, he could not do much against the Revenue Agency. Accused of tax evasion, he declared bankruptcy in 2006; and was convicted of failing to pay $ 12 million in taxes. The actor, who worked with Sean Connery in the Rising Sun, spent three years in prison and house arrest, even giving up a luxury villa in Malibu worth nearly $ 8 million.





The parable of Mary J. Blige (singer-songwriter, actress, record producer and 9-time winner of the Grammy Awards) has squandered almost all the 45 million dollars accumulated in 20 years of career: the fault of some bad investments. A reckless real estate investment has also sent the capital of Kim Basinger. The sexy 9 1/2 week old star allegedly bought an area of ​​over 700 hectares near her hometown of Braselton, Georgia, for $ 20 million, planning the construction of a large amusement park. Shortly before starting the works (in 1993) it ended up on the pavement and had to sell the land. Here too there are well-known personalities who complain of poor living conditions. One of the faces of the disgraced small screen is Lorenzo Crespi, who has repeatedly told in Barbara D’Urso’s living room that he cannot find a job or pay the rent of the house.

“Completely cheated by a company that works for Rai productions,” he had denounced, telling of his lung disease. Even Morgan since he was evicted from his home in Monza in June 2019 is full of debts for the lawsuits brought against him by his exes (Asia Argento and Jessica Mazzoli). Also in June 2019, Silvio Berlusconi made the news that he bought the house of Marco Columbro. Unfortunately, after a brain aneurysm, the conductor was forced to stay away from the spotlight for a long time: “After the illness, I died for television,” he said. Not even Claudio Lippi has kept his situation secret: “I don’t have a house, I don’t have a boat, I have nothing, all due to my manager’s mismanagement of my earnings.”

The end of Marco Baldini, who wasted several chances during his career, was not at all dignified. From the collaboration with Fiorello on the radio. Nothing to do, the habit of gambling and the accumulated debts have crushed him. Over the years he has also admitted that he received a loan from Linus, boss of Raio Deejay, which he appears to never have repaid. And Sylvie Lubamba? She became famous thanks to Chiambretti and she made a mistake and paid 3 years in prison for the misuse of credit cards. In telling his story he talked about citizenship income. But the social networks have risen: “Find a job and with you who has squandered wealth …”.