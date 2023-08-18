Pamela Anderson without makeup: “I like to go against the flow”

D.For some years now, there have been many women in film and television who have decided to show themselves in the limelight as they are, that is, without makeup that hides their flaws or that makes their faces almost perfect sculptures in which many girls, Especially the little ones, watch and imitate.

One of the last women to attend the event has been one of the most popular women of the 90s. Pamela Anderson, thanks to her role in the Baywatch series, became a sex symbol. Now, more than 25 years after the premiere of the series, the actress has decided to get rid of the image she wore in the moments of the maximum climax. In no time, Anderson got out of the habit of always wearing makeup. Show off on media and social networks without any makeup.

“liberating, funny and rebellious”

It was last February when Pamela Anderson decided to dare to appear without any kind of makeup. He did it on the cover of WWD Magazine. an experience that seemed to him “Redemptive and fun, and a little rebellious too.”

The former vigilante confessed, “I realized that a lot of people were heavily gimmicky, and I like going against the basics and doing the opposite of what everyone else does.” In fact, the decision was made after the death of her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, from breast cancer: “She was the best. And from then on, I felt like without Alexis around, I’m better off not wearing makeup.”

“This is me,” Anderson posted on her Instagram. ,I want to show my freckles. Getting old is fun. it’s a relief. At a certain age, we look young and fresh even without makeup., This is me, I am happy with who I am now,” he added.

Answers did not wait. “Very good!I love your freckles!” commented actress Michelle Pfeiffer. Anderson in his Instagram post. She wasn’t alone, other users also wanted to compliment her decision: “You didn’t wear any makeup and you looked absolutely beautiful.” Singer Michelle Visage also commented on the post: “I could not agree more. Old age is a gift many people never open,